Bruce Springsteen Holds Court at Irish Pub, Leads Patrons in Song

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s world tour takes them to Dublin this weekend for three shows at the RDS Arena. Prior to hitting the stage, Springsteen connected with some locals at a town pub.

Springsteen grabbed a drink at The Burrow in Rathangan, Co. Kildare, and even led the patrons in an impromptu a cappella performance of “My Hometown.” His choice of song was rather poetic, as Springsteen’s ancestral roots trace back to Rathangan.

While in Ireland, Springsteen also paid a visit to the Dublin home of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, shared a photo of the two musicians with the caption: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss. Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”

Michael Cronin of the Irish band Cronin was also in attendance and said Springsteen and MacGowan had “great chats about songwriting, children, health, diet, Irish, his Irish roots.” Cronin also gave Springsteen some rough mixes from an album he has been working on with MacGowan.

Springsteen’s UK/European tour — which last week included a surprise cameo from former first lady Michelle Obama — runs through the middle of July. Afterward, The E Street Band returns for a run of American dates. Tickets to their upcoming shows are available here.

