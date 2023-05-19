Menu
BTS’ Jin Received Unauthorized Vaccine from Military Nurse: Report

The nurse allegedly snuck into the training center where he was stationed in mid-January

jin bts nurse unauthorized vaccine
Jin, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
May 19, 2023 | 3:27pm ET

    BTS member Jin received an unauthorized visit from a military nurse who administered a vaccine in mid-January, according to a report from Beta News.

    The nurse allegedly left her unit in the 28th Division without permission and snuck into the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon-gun — where Jin was stationed at the time — with the help of a medic there. That afternoon, she administered a secondary vaccination against hemorrhagic fever.

    Upon returning to her unit, the nurse told her coworkers that “Jin was in much pain.” Since the nurse didn’t inform her superior in advance, she would be considered in violation of Article 79 of the Military Criminal Act for leaving the workplace without permission, which is punishable by imprisonment with or without prison labor for up to one year.

    In addition, the nurse is also suspected of distributing a large amount of Tylenol to the 5th Division from the 28th Division’s supplies after hearing about a shortage. The 28th Division, 5th Division, and 5th Corps Military Police reportedly conducted a joint investigation in March.

    Jin began his required military service at the end of last year and is currently working as an assistant instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center.

