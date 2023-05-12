BTS have unveiled their latest single, “The Planet,” an upbeat song celebrating Earth, written for the upcoming animated series Bastions. Listen to the song below.

Featuring Korean lyrics about leaving the gray cities behind in favor of the moonlit majesty of nature, building to a climatic plea to save and protect the planet, the song is an anthemic call to action, and a classic BTS bop musically. Beneath its passionate message and catchy melodies is an irresistible, bouncing bass line and layers of shiny pop harmonies, which elevate the track to a soaring height.

Bastions is an upcoming animated series that will follow a team of “rookie heroes” as they attempt to save the environment from destruction. It will premiere on May 14th via the Korean broadcasting station SBS.

Advertisement

Related Video

BTS have been outspoken in the past about social and political issues, and have often voiced support for efforts to defend the environment. In 2020, they addressed the United Nations regarding climate change, as well as poverty, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the struggles of the youth in today’s world. In all of their appeals, they’ve embraced an angle of positivity and openness. “Instead of fearing change, this generation says, ‘Welcome!’ and keeps forging ahead,” Jin said during the UN address.

Beyond rhetoric, BTS have also used their platform to direct their fanbase towards positive action — in 2020, they donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, and the BTS ARMY matched the contribution in just over 24 hours.

The BTS ARMY isn’t the only fandom that can make a material impact, though… in fact, they’re not even the only fandom that supports BTS. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the mystery book that Swifities thought was a biography about Taylor Swift is actually an oral history about the pop band’s historic rise. The book, entitled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, is due on July 9th, the 10th anniversary of the founding of the BTS ARMY.

Advertisement

For more BTS-related content, listen to the Stanning BTS podcast, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s Fan Chant newsletter.