Big Thief’s Buck Meek Announces New Album Haunted Mountain, Shares Title Track: Stream

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek has readied his third solo album, Haunted Mountain. The complete LP arrives August 25th via the artist’s new label home 4AD, while its title track is out now.

Produced by Meek’s resident pedal steel player Mat Davidson, Haunted Mountain was recorded live in two weeks at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas. Despite this raw approach, Buck Meek and Davidson aimed to create a considerably more polished record than their previous releases. Guitarist Adam Brisbin, drummer Austin Vaughn, bassist Ken Woodward, and keyboardist (and Buck’s brother) Dylan Meek joined the artists in playing in one big room, where cell phones, headphones, and even talking were prohibited.

Thematically, the new album is an exercise in love songs, a difficult feat, according to Buck Meek. “Not break-up songs, but an actual love song written in earnest? That is taboo now,” the artist said in a statement. “Sometimes it can feel like all the great love songs have already been written.”

“Haunted Mountain” nails that earnest, wholesome factor as the folk singer likens his love to a golden cloud in darkness over a cheery, twangy beat. Buck Meek co-wrote the song with Jolie Holland, and said of the track, “It’s about being humbled by the thing you’re drawing power from only at which point an actual, fair relationship begins.” Watch the single’s Riley Engemoen-directed music video below.

Pre-orders for Haunted Mountain are ongoing. The LP follows 2021’s Two Saviors and 2018’s Buck Meek.

In August, Buck Meek will kick off a string of European tour dates that are followed by a one-off show in New York City. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Haunted Mountain Artwork:

Haunted Mountain Tracklist:

01. Mood Ring

02. Haunted Mountain

03. Paradise

04. Cyclades

05. Secret Side

06. Didn’t Know You Then

07. Undae Dunes

08. Where You’re Coming From

09. Lullabies

10. Lagrimas

11. The Rainbow



Buck Meek 2023 Tour Dates:

08/18 — Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 — Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva

08/21 — Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

08/22 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

08/23 — Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival

08/26 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

08/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/29 — Manchester, UK @ YES

08/30- – London, UK @ Lafayette

09/01 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09/03 — Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival

09/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin

09/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

09/12 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *

09/13 — Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *

09/14 — Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*

09/16 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *

10/27 — New York, NY @ Racket

* = solo