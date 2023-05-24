Menu
Big Thief’s Buck Meek Announces New Album Haunted Mountain, Shares Title Track: Stream

He's also signed to iconic indie label 4AD

buck meek new album haunted mountain stream title track
Buck Meek, photo by Shervin Lainez
May 24, 2023 | 5:16pm ET

    Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek has readied his third solo album, Haunted Mountain. The complete LP arrives August 25th via the artist’s new label home 4AD, while its title track is out now.

    Produced by Meek’s resident pedal steel player Mat Davidson, Haunted Mountain was recorded live in two weeks at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas. Despite this raw approach, Buck Meek and Davidson aimed to create a considerably more polished record than their previous releases. Guitarist Adam Brisbin, drummer Austin Vaughn, bassist Ken Woodward, and keyboardist (and Buck’s brother) Dylan Meek joined the artists in playing in one big room, where cell phones, headphones, and even talking were prohibited.

    Thematically, the new album is an exercise in love songs, a difficult feat, according to Buck Meek. “Not break-up songs, but an actual love song written in earnest? That is taboo now,” the artist said in a statement. “Sometimes it can feel like all the great love songs have already been written.”

    Related Video

    “Haunted Mountain” nails that earnest, wholesome factor as the folk singer likens his love to a golden cloud in darkness over a cheery, twangy beat. Buck Meek co-wrote the song with Jolie Holland, and said of the track, “It’s about being humbled by the thing you’re drawing power from only at which point an actual, fair relationship begins.” Watch the single’s Riley Engemoen-directed music video below.

    Pre-orders for Haunted Mountain are ongoing. The LP follows 2021’s Two Saviors and 2018’s Buck Meek

    In August, Buck Meek will kick off a string of European tour dates that are followed by a one-off show in New York City. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Haunted Mountain Artwork:

    buck meek haunted mountain album artwork

    Haunted Mountain Tracklist:
    01. Mood Ring
    02. Haunted Mountain
    03. Paradise
    04. Cyclades
    05. Secret Side
    06. Didn’t Know You Then
    07. Undae Dunes
    08. Where You’re Coming From
    09. Lullabies
    10. Lagrimas
    11. The Rainbow

    Buck Meek 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/18 — Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/19 — Oslo, NO @ Langs Akerselva
    08/21 — Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
    08/22 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
    08/23 — Groningen, NL @ Noorderzon Festival
    08/26 — Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
    08/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    08/29 — Manchester, UK @ YES
    08/30- – London, UK @ Lafayette
    09/01 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    09/03 — Vlieland, NL @ Into the Great Wide Open Festival
    09/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso | Tolhuistuin
    09/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
    09/12 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Segrate *
    09/13 — Turin, IT @ Spazio211 *
    09/14 — Nyon, CH @ La Paranthese*
    09/16 — Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club *
    10/27 — New York, NY @ Racket

    * = solo

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

