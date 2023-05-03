Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bush Share New Song “All Things Must Change”: Stream

From the newly announced deluxe edition of The Art of Survival

Advertisement
bush all things must change stream
Bush, photo by Dove Shore
May 3, 2023 | 11:38am ET

    Bush have shared the new song “All Things Must Change” from the forthcoming deluxe edition of their 2022 album, The Art of Survival. The enhanced version of the LP is due out June 9th.

    The single comes just as Bush kicked off a spring tour with Breaking Benjamin. The trek picks back up tonight (May 3rd) in Franklin, Tennessee, and runs through a May 23rd show in Knoxville, Tennessee. Get tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Concertgoers will likely hear “All Things Must Change” during Bush’s set, as frontman Gavin Rossdale and company gave the song its live debut on April 26th and played it last night (May 2nd) on the first date of the band’s tour with Breaking Benjamin (per Setlist.fm).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The track marries the post-grunge riffage of Bush’s 1990s output with muted electro-acoustic passages during verses. The hi-fi production is immaculate, with Rossdale’s vocals front and center throughout, cutting through the mix despite the presence of beefy guitars and the occasional mathy breakdown.

    “This is nature,” remarked Rossdale of the track’s lyrical content. “All things are changing. All the time.”

    Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2023 tour
     Editor's Pick
    Breaking Benjamin and Bush Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

    The deluxe edition of The Art of Survival includes the bonus tracks “All Things Must Change” and “Miracle,” as well as a version of “1000 Years” featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence and two previously unreleased live recordings of “Heavy Is the Ocean” and “More Than Machines.”

    Advertisement

    Pre-save The Art of Survival Deluxe Edition via this location. You can watch the lyric video for “All Things Must Change” below.

    The Art of Survival Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Bethany Cosentino Announces Debut Solo Album, Best Coast Going On Indefinite Hiatus

May 3, 2023

angel dust band 2023

Angel Du$t Return with Potent Singles "Very Aggressive" and "Love Slam": Stream

May 2, 2023

chance the rapper acid rap 10th anniversary tour reissue complete edition stream

Chance the Rapper Announces More Acid Rap 10th Anniversary Concerts

May 2, 2023

the hives announce new album the death of randy fitzsimmons bogus operandi stream

The Hives Announce Comeback Album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, Share "Bogus Operandi": Stream

May 2, 2023

claud new album supermodels every fucking time stream

Claud Announces New Album Supermodels, Shares "Every Fucking Time": Stream

May 2, 2023

Uniform and Boris collaborative album

Boris and Uniform Announce Collaborative Album, Share "You Are the Beginning": Stream

May 2, 2023

Alan Palomo Mac Demarco Nudista Mundial '89 Neon Indian

Neon Indian's Alan Palomo Returns with "Nudista Mundial '89" feat. Mac DeMarco: Stream

May 1, 2023

jack harlow eminem diss hardest white boy they don’t love it stream

Jack Harlow Calls Himself "The Hardest White Boy" Since Eminem on New Song "They Don’t Love It": Stream

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bush Share New Song "All Things Must Change": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter