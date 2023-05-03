Bush Share New Song “All Things Must Change”: Stream

Bush have shared the new song “All Things Must Change” from the forthcoming deluxe edition of their 2022 album, The Art of Survival. The enhanced version of the LP is due out June 9th.

The single comes just as Bush kicked off a spring tour with Breaking Benjamin. The trek picks back up tonight (May 3rd) in Franklin, Tennessee, and runs through a May 23rd show in Knoxville, Tennessee. Get tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Concertgoers will likely hear “All Things Must Change” during Bush’s set, as frontman Gavin Rossdale and company gave the song its live debut on April 26th and played it last night (May 2nd) on the first date of the band’s tour with Breaking Benjamin (per Setlist.fm).

The track marries the post-grunge riffage of Bush’s 1990s output with muted electro-acoustic passages during verses. The hi-fi production is immaculate, with Rossdale’s vocals front and center throughout, cutting through the mix despite the presence of beefy guitars and the occasional mathy breakdown.

“This is nature,” remarked Rossdale of the track’s lyrical content. “All things are changing. All the time.”

The deluxe edition of The Art of Survival includes the bonus tracks “All Things Must Change” and “Miracle,” as well as a version of “1000 Years” featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence and two previously unreleased live recordings of “Heavy Is the Ocean” and “More Than Machines.”

Pre-save The Art of Survival Deluxe Edition via this location. You can watch the lyric video for “All Things Must Change” below.

The Art of Survival Deluxe Edition Artwork: