Cedric Bixler-Zavala Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Conviction: “Rot in Jail”

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife is among the women who accused Danny Masterson of rape, has addressed the actor’s guilty conviction.

“I’ll be making a list of all Danny’s helpers and rape apologists to show all of you why women don’t report rape,” Bixler-Zavala said. “We fucking told you. God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail Danny. God bless my wife. True fucking warrior.”

Masterson was found guilty on two out of three counts of rape today (May 31st). He was arrested in 2020 after Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and three other women accused him of drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s. All four women were members of the Church of Scientology at the time, and accused the church of discouraging them from coming forward with their accusations as well as retaliating once the allegations were made public. Bixler-Zavala previously claimed members of the church tapped his family’s phones and poisoned his dog after Carnell-Bixler came forward.

“May peace reign over my family,” Bixler-Zavala said. “To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas… God bless you.” Read his full remarks below.

Masterson’s conviction comes after his initial trial in 2022 was dubbed a mistrial. He’ll return to court in August for sentencing; he faces 30 years to life in prison.