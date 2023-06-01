Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Conviction: “Rot in Jail”

Bixler-Zavala's wife accused Masterson of sexual assault

Advertisement
cedric bixler-zavala danny masterson rape conviction
Cedric Bixler-Zavala (photo by Amy Harris) and Danny Masterson (photo via Getty)
May 31, 2023 | 9:26pm ET

    The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife is among the women who accused Danny Masterson of rape, has addressed the actor’s guilty conviction.

    “I’ll be making a list of all Danny’s helpers and rape apologists to show all of you why women don’t report rape,” Bixler-Zavala said. “We fucking told you. God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail Danny. God bless my wife. True fucking warrior.”

    Masterson was found guilty on two out of three counts of rape today (May 31st). He was arrested in 2020 after Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and three other women accused him of drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s. All four women were members of the Church of Scientology at the time, and accused the church of discouraging them from coming forward with their accusations as well as retaliating once the allegations were made public. Bixler-Zavala previously claimed members of the church tapped his family’s phones and poisoned his dog after Carnell-Bixler came forward.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “May peace reign over my family,” Bixler-Zavala said. “To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas… God bless you.” Read his full remarks below.

    Masterson’s conviction comes after his initial trial in 2022 was dubbed a mistrial. He’ll return to court in August for sentencing; he faces 30 years to life in prison.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

David Draiman arm tumor

David Draiman Has Tumor Removed, Gets Biopsy Results: "It's Benign! Thank God!"

May 31, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

How to Get Tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin's 2023 Tour

May 31, 2023

camp flog gnaw 2023 tyler the creator how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets for Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw 2023

May 31, 2023

Paramore, photo by Zachary Gray

Hayley Williams Kicks Out Rowdy Paramore Fans at New York Show

May 31, 2023

polaroid music speakers all bluetooth players non sale 33% off

Get Polaroid's New Line of Retro-Futuristic Music Players for 33% Off

May 31, 2023

empire state bastard debut album

Empire State Bastard (Biffy Clyro, Dave Lombardo) Announce Debut Album Rivers of Heresy

May 31, 2023

best underground metal may 2023

Mining Metal: Ascended Dead, Botanist, Esoctrilihum, Flesh Megalith, Kostnatění, Krallice, RUIM, and Victory Over the Sun

May 31, 2023

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose

Janelle Monáe Announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour"

May 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Conviction: "Rot in Jail"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter