Celine Dion Cancels World Tour: “I’m So Sorry to Disappoint All of You Once Again”

"It's best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again"

May 26, 2023 | 10:24am ET

    Celine Dion has once again been forced to cancel her “Courage World Tour” due to her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

    “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said in a statement. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

    The legendary Canadian singer continued by promising that she is “not giving up” and closed out the note by saying she “can’t wait” to see her fans again. Tickets for the canceled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale.

    The “Courage World Tour” was scheduled to make stops across Europe and the UK. It was slated to kick off in late August and continue through April 2024

    Dion revealed in December 2022 that she’s been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare and incurable neurological condition that causes muscles to stiffen progressively in the torso, arms, and legs. At the time, she canceled her concerts scheduled between May and July 2023 in order to focus on recovery.

