Chance the Rapper Announces More Acid Rap 10th Anniversary Concerts

At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Los Angeles' Kia Forum

Chance the Rapper, photo by Amy Price
May 2, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Chance the Rapper has added concerts in Brooklyn and Los Angeles to his celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his breakout mixtape, Acid Rap.

    The two new shows will take place on August 26th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and on September 21st at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Chance previously announced a hometown show at Chicago’s United Center scheduled for August 19th. See his full tour schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 4th (use access code ICONIC).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    This past weekend, Chance shared a 10th anniversary edition of Acid Rap on streaming services — complete with the original version of “Juice,” which previously wasn’t available due to sample clearance issues. Stream it below.

    Get Chance the Rapper Tickets Here

    Chance last released his long-awaited debut album, The Big Day, back in 2019.

    Chance the Rapper 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Escape from Wiscansin Fest
    07/30 – Napa Valley, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
    08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    09/21 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

    Acid Rap (10th Anniversary) [Complete Edition] Artwork:

    Acid Rap (10th Anniversary) [Complete Edition] Tracklist:
    01. Good Ass Intro (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)
    02. Pusha Man (feat. Nate Fox)
    03. Paranoia (feat. Lili K. and Nosaj Thing)
    04. Cocoa Butter Kisses (feat. Vic Mensa and Twista)
    05. Juice
    06. Lost (feat. Noname)
    07. Everybody’s Something (feat. Saba and BJ the Chicago Kid)
    08. Interlude (That’s Love)
    09. Favorite Song (feat. Childish Gambino)
    10. NaNa (feat. Action Bronson)
    11. Smoke Again (feat. Ab-Soul)
    12. Acid Rain
    13. Chain Smoker
    14. Everything’s Good (Good Ass Outro)

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

