Chevelle and Three Days Grace Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced a Fall 2023 US co-headlining tour. Post-hardcore act Loathe will support the run, which kicks off September 8th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wraps up on October 14th in Boston.

Various ticket pre-sales run throughout the week, with a LiveNation pre-sale beginning tomorrow (May 31st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can buy tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The tour promises a bill of familiar rock radio hits, as both Chevelle and Three Days Grace have numerous chart-topping songs in their respective discographies. Chevelle will be out in support of their 2021 album, Niratias, while Three Days Grace will be touring on 2022’s Explosions. Relative newcomers Loathe will open each evening, having risen through the underground via their acclaimed 2020 album, I Let It In and It Took Everything.

Below you can see the full list of dates for Chevelle and Three Days Grace’s co-headlining tour. Get tickets here.

Chevelle and Three Days Grace’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Loathe:

09/08 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center

09/17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Showroom

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/26 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

09/28 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – BECU Live

09/29 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/06 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/07 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway