Chevelle and Three Days Grace Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

Loathe will provide support on the 23-date run

Chevelle and Three Days Grace 2023 tour
Chevelle (photo by Alex Kluft) and Three Days Grace (photo by Johnny Perilla)
May 30, 2023 | 11:44am ET

    Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced a Fall 2023 US co-headlining tour. Post-hardcore act Loathe will support the run, which kicks off September 8th in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wraps up on October 14th in Boston.

    Various ticket pre-sales run throughout the week, with a LiveNation pre-sale beginning tomorrow (May 31st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can buy tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tour promises a bill of familiar rock radio hits, as both Chevelle and Three Days Grace have numerous chart-topping songs in their respective discographies. Chevelle will be out in support of their 2021 album, Niratias, while Three Days Grace will be touring on 2022’s Explosions. Relative newcomers Loathe will open each evening, having risen through the underground via their acclaimed 2020 album, I Let It In and It Took Everything.

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Chevelle and Three Days Grace’s co-headlining tour. Get tickets here.

    Chevelle and Three Days Grace’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Loathe:
    09/08 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    09/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    09/12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    09/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center
    09/17 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Showroom
    09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    09/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
    09/23 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    09/26 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
    09/28 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – BECU Live
    09/29 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    10/06 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    10/07 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
    10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
    10/14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Chevelle and Three Days Grace Announce Fall 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

