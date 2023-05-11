Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chris Tucker Says Prince Didn’t Like the Costumes in The Fifth Element

Prince was originally supposed to play Ruby Rhod

Advertisement
Chris Tucker Prince The Fifth Element costumes ruby rhod sci fi the view comedy quoteworthy
The Fifth Element (Buena Vista), Prince (courtesy of his estate)
May 11, 2023 | 4:01pm ET

    If it weren’t for his conflicting touring schedulePrince would’ve played Ruby Rhod in the 1997 sci-fi cult classic The Fifth Element. But he probably wasn’t too broken up about the loss: That role went to Chris Tucker, who revealed in a new interview on The View that the musician (and style icon) didn’t like the costumes in the film, anyway.

    Tucker made an appearance to promote the new Nike biopic Air, though the conversation deviated to some of his other prominent roles. When co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought up The Fifth Element — a personal favorite of hers — Tucker recalled being at a club in Los Angeles one night when Prince’s security approached him, saying the musician wanted to meet the guy who ended up playing Ruby Rhod.

    “He said, ‘You played that part in Fifth Element. I was supposed to play that part,’” Tucker told the View cast, flaunting a pretty good Prince impression. “I said, ‘For real?’ He said, ‘Well, I didn’t like the costumes. I didn’t like those.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘But you got your butt hanging out your pants!’ He said, ‘But this is my design, my design.'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    So Tucker got a career-defining role, and Prince got to choose his own outfits over lousy costumes — seems like a win-win. Watch the full interview below; the quotes above begin around the 6:19 mark.

    Tucker stars in Air, in theaters now, alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, and more. He is also slated to reappear alongside Jackie Chan for Rush Hour 4, though no release date is set yet.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Poor Things Trailer Emma Stone Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone Gets Brought Back to Life in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things Trailer: Watch

May 11, 2023

freaky friday sequel lindsay lohan jamie lee curtis

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to Return for Freaky Friday Sequel

May 10, 2023

Cillian Murphy Christopher Nolan Batman Begins Scarecrow screen test casting

Cillian Murphy on How Christopher Nolan Got Him Cast as Scarecrow: “I Wasn’t Batman Material”

May 10, 2023

dolph lundgren terminal cancer battle graham bensinger

Dolph Lundgren Reveals Eight-Year Battle with Cancer

May 10, 2023

broken lizard Jay Chandrasekhar Kevin Heffernan spark parade podcast interview

Broken Lizard's Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan Gush Over Two Comedy Classics: The Spark Parade

May 10, 2023

flamin hot cheetos richard montanez trailer watch hulu disney+

Flamin' Hot Trailer Tells Origin Story of Spicy Cheetos: Watch

May 10, 2023

Beetlejuice / Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice 2 in the Works with Original Cast and Jenna Ortega [Updated]

May 9, 2023

jeremy renner the avengers hospital visit co-stars scarlett johansson chris evans marvel interview film movie news

Jeremy Renner's Avengers Co-Stars Visited Him In the Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chris Tucker Says Prince Didn't Like the Costumes in The Fifth Element

Menu Shop Search Newsletter