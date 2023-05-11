Chris Tucker Says Prince Didn’t Like the Costumes in The Fifth Element

If it weren’t for his conflicting touring schedule, Prince would’ve played Ruby Rhod in the 1997 sci-fi cult classic The Fifth Element. But he probably wasn’t too broken up about the loss: That role went to Chris Tucker, who revealed in a new interview on The View that the musician (and style icon) didn’t like the costumes in the film, anyway.

Tucker made an appearance to promote the new Nike biopic Air, though the conversation deviated to some of his other prominent roles. When co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought up The Fifth Element — a personal favorite of hers — Tucker recalled being at a club in Los Angeles one night when Prince’s security approached him, saying the musician wanted to meet the guy who ended up playing Ruby Rhod.

“He said, ‘You played that part in Fifth Element. I was supposed to play that part,’” Tucker told the View cast, flaunting a pretty good Prince impression. “I said, ‘For real?’ He said, ‘Well, I didn’t like the costumes. I didn’t like those.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘But you got your butt hanging out your pants!’ He said, ‘But this is my design, my design.'”

So Tucker got a career-defining role, and Prince got to choose his own outfits over lousy costumes — seems like a win-win. Watch the full interview below; the quotes above begin around the 6:19 mark.

Tucker stars in Air, in theaters now, alongside Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, and more. He is also slated to reappear alongside Jackie Chan for Rush Hour 4, though no release date is set yet.