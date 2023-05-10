Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cillian Murphy on How Christopher Nolan Got Him Cast as Scarecrow: “I Wasn’t Batman Material”

The actor auditioned for Batman so that executives would give him a chance as Scarecrow

Advertisement
Cillian Murphy Christopher Nolan Batman Begins Scarecrow screen test casting
Cillian Murphy (photo by Maximilian Bühn) and Christopher Nolan (photo by Georges Biard)
May 10, 2023 | 3:25pm ET

    It’s been almost 20 years since Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy first teamed up for Batman Begins, and now, with Oppenheimer due this July, the two have just completed their sixth collaboration. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair revealed that their professional relationship had a bit of an odd starting point: Nolan inviting Murphy to do a screen test for Bruce Wayne, only to decide the up-and-coming actor was better suited for Scarecrow.

    While searching for his Batman Begins star, Nolan had seen a photo of Murphy in a newspaper and wanted to set up a screen test. But by the time the two men began discussing the opportunity, they both started to get a vibe that another role might be more appropriate.

    “When we had our first conversation I think both of us knew that you weren’t going to wind up playing Batman,” Nolan said to Murphy in the conversational interview. “But I really wanted to get on set with you, I wanted to get you on film. We did those screen tests very elaborately, on 35mm, with a little set. There was just an electric atmosphere in the crew when you started to perform.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    That electric atmosphere proved to be the deciding factor. While both men wanted Murphy in the film, Nolan was worried about how to sell it to the executive powers-that-be, who were searching for bigger names to cast. However — even though neither man thought he was fit for the role — Murphy’s screen test for Bruce Wayne/Batman ended up being the perfect tool to get him on the executives’ radars.

    “Everybody was so excited by watching you perform that when I then said to them, ‘Okay, Christian Bale is Batman, but what about Cillian to play Scarecrow?’ there was no dissent. All the previous Batman villains had been played by huge movie stars: Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, that kind of thing. That was a big leap for them and it really was purely on the basis of that test. So that’s how you got to play Scarecrow.”

    Murphy explained that he was in awe of the process. “It was clear to me from the beginning that I wasn’t Batman material,” he said to Nolan. “It felt to me that it was correct and right that it should be Christian Bale for that part. But I remember the buzz of trying on the suit and being directed by you.”

    Advertisement

    Nolan and Murphy also joked about the fact that Scarecrow still lives on in the Batman universe. “He never died, just conveniently would be sort of offscreen somehow,” Nolan said. “Therefore [I was] able to call you up and say, ‘Come on back and put the sack over your head one last time.’” In response, Murphy said: “Yeah, he’s still out there.”

    Murphy stars as the “father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer, in Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, which will hit theaters on July 21st.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dolph lundgren terminal cancer battle graham bensinger

Dolph Lundgren Reveals Eight-Year Battle with Cancer

May 10, 2023

broken lizard Jay Chandrasekhar Kevin Heffernan spark parade podcast interview

Broken Lizard's Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan Gush Over Two Comedy Classics: The Spark Parade

May 10, 2023

flamin hot cheetos richard montanez trailer watch hulu disney+

Flamin' Hot Trailer Tells Origin Story of Spicy Cheetos: Watch

May 10, 2023

Beetlejuice / Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice 2 in the Works with Original Cast and Jenna Ortega [Updated]

May 9, 2023

jeremy renner the avengers hospital visit co-stars scarlett johansson chris evans marvel interview film movie news

Jeremy Renner's Avengers Co-Stars Visited Him In the Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

May 9, 2023

robert de niro seventh child actor film news interview

Robert De Niro, 79, Welcomes Seventh Child

May 9, 2023

john cleese king charles iii coronation monty python sketch clip video watch stream

John Cleese Likens King Charles Coronation to Monty Python: "I Couldn't Stop Laughing"

May 9, 2023

Meg 2 trailer The Trench Jason Statham watch preview clip megalodon

Jason Statham Stomps on Prehistoric Shark's Snout in Meg 2 Trailer: Watch

May 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cillian Murphy on How Christopher Nolan Got Him Cast as Scarecrow: “I Wasn’t Batman Material”

Menu Shop Search Newsletter