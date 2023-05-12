Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Clairo Unveils Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Claire Cottrill is the latest artist to record at the famed NYC studio

Advertisement
clairo live at electric lady ep stream
Clairo, photo courtesy of artist
May 12, 2023 | 12:01am ET

    Clairo is the latest artist to record a Live at Electric Lady EP for Spotify. Listen to the her contribution to the series below.

    Claire Cottrill recorded new versions of songs from both of her albums, 2019’s Immunity and 2021’s Slingat the famed New York City studio. The tracks have been performed live for several years now, so the recording offers the kind of comfortable, lived-in performance that allows the artist and her band to really let loose. Singles “Bags” and “Amoeba” especially stand out in these jaunty iterations; Clairo’s vocals and melodies on are on full display compared to the studio versions’ meticulously crafted sheen.

    “I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady,” Clairo said in a statement. “A huge thank you to everyone involved!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Father John Misty, Perfume Genius, MUNA, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists to release Live at Electric Lady EPs in recent years. Clairo’s edition comes after she shared “For Now,” a demo whose profits benefited two non-profits. The singer-songwriter has also recently appeared on remixes by Phoenix and beabadoobee.

    This summer, she’ll perform alongside boygenius, Dijon, and Bartees Strange at the traveling Re:SET concert series.

    Live at Electric Lady Artwork:
    clairo live at electric lady ep artwork

    Live at Electric Lady Tracklist:
    01. Bags
    02. Amoeba
    03. Zinnias
    04. Partridge
    05. Blouse

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

rob moose phoebe bridgers wasted new song stream

Phoebe Bridgers Reimagines "Wasted" with Rob Moose: Stream

May 12, 2023

The Drums "Plastic Envelope" "Protect Him Always" 2023 tour dates

The Drums Drop Two New Singles "Plastic Envelope" and "Protect Him Always": Stream

May 11, 2023

janelle monae age of pleasure new album lipstick lover song video stream

Janelle Monáe Announces New Album The Age of Pleasure, Shares "Lipstick Lover": Stream

May 11, 2023

dolly parton world on fire new single artwork country rockstar music news single stream listen

Dolly Parton Unleashes Scorching New Single "World on Fire": Stream

May 11, 2023

Tenacious D new song Video Games

Tenacious D Unleash "Video Games," First New Original Song in Five Years: Stream

May 11, 2023

joni mitchell newport folk festival live album at newport

Joni Mitchell Announces Newport Folk Festival Live Album

May 11, 2023

killer mike michael artwork tracklist motherless new song video stream

Killer Mike Details New Album MICHAEL, Shares "Motherless": Stream

May 11, 2023

the pretenders relentless let the sun come in new album single pre order chrissie hydne alternative rock music news stream listen

The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share "Let the Sun Come In": Stream

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Clairo Unveils Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter