Clairo Unveils Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Clairo is the latest artist to record a Live at Electric Lady EP for Spotify. Listen to the her contribution to the series below.

Claire Cottrill recorded new versions of songs from both of her albums, 2019’s Immunity and 2021’s Sling, at the famed New York City studio. The tracks have been performed live for several years now, so the recording offers the kind of comfortable, lived-in performance that allows the artist and her band to really let loose. Singles “Bags” and “Amoeba” especially stand out in these jaunty iterations; Clairo’s vocals and melodies on are on full display compared to the studio versions’ meticulously crafted sheen.

“I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady,” Clairo said in a statement. “A huge thank you to everyone involved!”

Father John Misty, Perfume Genius, MUNA, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists to release Live at Electric Lady EPs in recent years. Clairo’s edition comes after she shared “For Now,” a demo whose profits benefited two non-profits. The singer-songwriter has also recently appeared on remixes by Phoenix and beabadoobee.

This summer, she’ll perform alongside boygenius, Dijon, and Bartees Strange at the traveling Re:SET concert series.

Live at Electric Lady Tracklist:

01. Bags

02. Amoeba

03. Zinnias

04. Partridge

05. Blouse