Clark has released his tenth studio album, the Thom Yorke-produced Sus Dog, via Throttle Records, and has shared a music video for the song, “Medicine,” which features vocals from Yorke. Watch the music video for the single below.

Sus Dog was executive produced by Yorke, and features Clark going in a new direction. The first album of his to “fully focus on his voice,” the record shows the 43-year-old electronic musician in a more intimate, uplifting setting than his previous work.

The single “Medicine” demonstrates this — beneath a slow, stuttering beat and a bed of retro synths, Clark’s smooth, airy voice resonates with intimacy. In a press statement, he described the song as being about “a perfect day in nature with my wife, but also chancers, dread of time, humans as animals, addiction, the inner judge, and how it’s always other people’s narcissism, right?”

Yorke sings on “Medicine” too (and played the bass for it), delivering a quintessentially Yorke-esque performance over an increasingly intense harmonic situation. At the end of his verse, as he croons about the “medicine flooding your veins,” the arrangement opens up to a swell of strings, and drum fills flutter about like synapses firing off. Watch the music video for the single below.

Sus Dog is available to stream today, and will be available in physical formats on June 16th. Pre-orders for vinyl and CD copies are ongoing.

Clark also has a string of North American tour dates coming up — check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

Sus Dog Artwork:

Sus Dog Tracklist:

01. Alyosha

02. Town Crank

03. Sus Dog (feat. Anika)

04. Clutch Pearlers

05. Over Empty Streets

06. Wedding

07. Forest

08. Dolgoch Tape

09. Bully

10. Dismissive

11. Medicine (feat. Thom Yorke)

12. Ladder