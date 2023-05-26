Menu
Clark Shares “Medicine” Featuring Thom Yorke: Stream

Off Clark's tenth studio album, Sus Dog

Clark (photo by Eva Vermandel) and Thom Yorke (photo via YouTube)
May 26, 2023 | 1:04pm ET

    Clark has released his tenth studio album, the Thom Yorke-produced Sus Dog, via Throttle Records, and has shared a music video for the song, “Medicine,” which features vocals from Yorke. Watch the music video for the single below.

    Sus Dog was executive produced by Yorke, and features Clark going in a new direction. The first album of his to “fully focus on his voice,” the record shows the 43-year-old electronic musician in a more intimate, uplifting setting than his previous work.

    The single “Medicine” demonstrates this — beneath a slow, stuttering beat and a bed of retro synths, Clark’s smooth, airy voice resonates with intimacy. In a press statement, he described the song as being about “a perfect day in nature with my wife, but also chancers, dread of time, humans as animals, addiction, the inner judge, and how it’s always other people’s narcissism, right?”

    Yorke sings on “Medicine” too (and played the bass for it), delivering a quintessentially Yorke-esque performance over an increasingly intense harmonic situation. At the end of his verse, as he croons about the “medicine flooding your veins,” the arrangement opens up to a swell of strings, and drum fills flutter about like synapses firing off. Watch the music video for the single below.

    Sus Dog is available to stream today, and will be available in physical formats on June 16th. Pre-orders for vinyl and CD copies are ongoing.

    Clark also has a string of North American tour dates coming up — check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

    Sus Dog Artwork:

    Sus Dog Tracklist:
    01. Alyosha
    02. Town Crank
    03. Sus Dog (feat. Anika)
    04. Clutch Pearlers
    05. Over Empty Streets
    06. Wedding
    07. Forest
    08. Dolgoch Tape
    09. Bully
    10. Dismissive
    11. Medicine (feat. Thom Yorke)
    12. Ladder

