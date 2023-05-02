Menu
Claud Announces New Album Supermodels, Shares “Every Fucking Time”: Stream

Plus, catch them on tour later this year

claud new album supermodels every fucking time stream
Claud, photo by Angela Ricciardi
May 2, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    Claud is turning from Super Monster to Supermodels with their second album, due out July 14th on Saddest Factory. Ahead of its release, the Phoebe Bridgers associate has shared the new single “Every Fucking Time.”

    Thematically, Supermodels deals with the universal trials of growing up, though Claud’s subject matter is likely turned up to 10 since they’ve grown up in the public eye. The LP — written after the artist toured with Bridgers and Bleachers and released on the heels of opening gigs for Paramore and Le Tigre — tracks Claud’s journey from their childhood bedroom to their own apartment in New York City. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Every Fucking Time” begins with melancholy acoustic guitar as Claud looks back on a fraught relationship — if you can’t agree on the merits of Regina Spektor, how are you going to make it? “I can’t believe it when you say you love me/ ‘Cause with you, there’s always something,” our former Artist of the Month sings. It has the sort of easy listening instrumental set to angsty lyrics that would fit right in on Avril Lavigne’s Let Go. 

    Related Video

    “I wrote ‘Every Fucking Time’ two summers ago,” Claud recalled in a statement. “It was hot and sticky in New York, so naturally I was spending a lot of time at home, overthinking everything… and this song was born. Even as I was writing ‘Every Fucking Time’ I had flashes of what I wanted the music video to look like. The song’s details and specificity came straight from me, so it only felt natural to write and direct the music video too. This was my first time directing, which was scary, but came easily because my vision for this song was so strong.”

    The artist continued, “The video wouldn’t have been the same without my co-star, Grace Kuhlenschmidt. We met on the internet early in the pandemic. I was a big fan of her comedy, and I watched every single video she posted. We quickly became friends and have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and I wrote this video concept with her in mind. Being on set with Grace was a dream come true because I got to work with my favorite comedian and a good friend all at once.” Check out the clip below. `

    This summer, Claud will open up for boygenius before playing headlining shows in the fall. Tickets open to the public on Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Last year, Claud followed up Super Monster with the single “Go Home!”

    Supermodels Artwork:

    claud new album supermodels artwork

    Claud 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %
    06/21 — Toronto, ON @ Budwesier Stage %$
    07/20 — Beccles, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/21 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
    07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia Studio
    07/25 — London, UK @ The Lower Third
    09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man
    09/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade
    09/12 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
    09/16 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    09/17 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    09/20 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
    09/22 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
    09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
    09/27 — Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
    09/28 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    09/29 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    09/30 — Houston, TX @ Secret Group
    10/01 — Austin, TX @ 3ten
    10/03 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    10/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    10/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
    10/08 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    10/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

    % = w/ boygenius
    $ = w/ Broken Social Scene

