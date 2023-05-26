Menu
Cliffdiver Bassist Nearly Killed by Flying Chain from Semi Truck on Way to Vegas Gig

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Tyler Rogers after he suffered gruesome injuries

Cliffdiver's Tyler Rogers chain injury
Cliffdiver’s Tyler Rogers, via GoFundMe
May 26, 2023 | 12:33pm ET

    Tyler Rogers, bass player of Oklahoma emo-punk act Cliffdiver, was nearly killed after he was struck by a flying metal chain that likely broke off a semi truck while driving to a gig associated with this weekend’s Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas.

    According to a post on the band’s Facebook page from guitarist-singer Matt Ehler, Rogers lost consciousness, and drummer Eliot Cooper had to act fast, moving the bassist out of the driver’s seat. Cooper was able to halt the van to safety, but Rogers was seriously hurt. The paramedics came and Rogers was taken to a nearby hospital.

    As for injuries, Ehler wrote, “[Rogers’] carotid artery had been punctured, his jugular was lacerated, he had fractures in his neck, had lost approximately 2 liters of blood and needed emergency surgery.” Thankfully, Rogers survived and is recovering. The band has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for medical bills and expenses, and thus far it has raised more than $50,000.

    The injuries were gruesome, as Ehler explained: “Please be aware that I’ll be making mentions of gore and other content that may be sensitive to some. I’ll also be attaching some photos that may be considered gruesome or visceral, but we’ll be leaving out the worst of the photos we have as we believe they’re not appropriate to share.”

    Cliffdiver don’t know how long Tyler will stay in the hospital and what his recovery will look like but pledge to support him and his family going forward. “We do know that he won’t be returning to work for quite some time and considering the number of expenses that have been incurred from these events on top of missing work for the foreseeable future, we are asking for any donations to help make this situation as smooth as possible,” Ehler added. “We are hoping to raise enough to cover all incurred medical expenses, lost income, rehabilitation, repairs and damages and whatever else it takes to ensure that Tyler, his family and the band can fully recover and recuperate.”

    The band also thanked fans for their support and asks that they don’t contact Tyler, his family members or the band members directly right now, “as it’s all a bit overwhelming and we are trying to focus on healing and getting Tyler back home.”

    Cliffdiver are signed to SideOneDummy Records, and released their latest album, Exercise Your Demons, in 2022.

    Those with questions about the incident or who want to leave encouraging comments are encouraged to reach out via Cliffdiver’s social media accounts or contact the band via its official website. Donations can be made via GoFundMe.

