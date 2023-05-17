Free from the confines of a nightly talk show schedule, Conan O’Brien finally has the time to get a little bit more worldly. HBO Max — or, as it will soon be known, just Max — has unveiled the trailer for Conan O’Brien Must Go, an upcoming international travel series featuring the comedy icon.

The four-episode Conan O’Brien Must Go will see its host cross international borders all around the globe to catch up with new friends he made through his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan. Whether he’s donning viking garb in snowy Bergen, Norway or purchasing phallic souvenirs in Bangkok, Thailand, this most certainly isn’t your grandma’s travel show.

The inspiration behind the show? “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” O’Brien writes in a statement.

Max has yet to announce a premiere date, but production is currently underway. Stay tuned here for more information on Conan O’Brien Must Go as it rolls out, and watch the trailer below.

O’Brien’s final episode of Conan aired in June 2021, and made him one of the longest-tenured late night hosts in history. Last fall, he headlined New York Comedy Festival, and he’s also set to appear alongside Saturday Night Live comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy in a forthcoming movie produced by Judd Apatow.