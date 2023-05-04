Get $25 All-In Tickets to Over 3,800 Shows During National Concert Week

It’s time to fill up that concert calendar without emptying your wallet. National Concert Week is back, with Live Nation offering $25 all-in tickets to over 3,800 upcoming shows across North America.

From May 10th through May 16th, over 3,000 tours will be on-sale for just $25 — no additional fees, no extra charges, just a 20-dollar bill and five George Washingtons.

Participating tours include the much-hyped Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and De La Soul’s “NY State of Mind Tour”; Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage’s co-headlining tour; LL Cool J’s mega “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” with The Roots, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Queen Latifah, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ice-T, and others; The All-American Rejects’ first tour in 10 years, with The Get Up Kids, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Starting Line; and Willie Nelson’s massive “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” featuring Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, Bob Weir, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, and more.

BABYMETAL and Dethklok’s “Babyklok,” Beck and Phoenix’s co-headlining tour, Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart, grandson. and K.Flay, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with The Interrupters, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra, and other combo bills are also part of the promo.

Other acts you can see for just $25 include Janet Jackson, The National, Shania Twain, My Morning Jacket, Megadeth, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol, Ben Folds, Descendents, Dierks Bentley, Conway the Machine, Måneskin, The Original Misfits, James Taylor, Gladys Knight, Tears for Fears, The Gaslight Anthem, and literally hundreds more.

And it’s not limited to just music: David Cross, Kevin Hart, Lewis Black, Phoebe Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee’s Bad Friends podcast, David Spade, #IMOMSOHARD, and other comedy and podcast touring shows are also on-sale during National Concert Week.

Tickets to all of these shows and so many more will be available for just $25 all-in beginning May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via the National Concert Week website. You only have until May 16th to get these hyper-discounted tickets, so check out the full list of participating artists, dates, and venues here.