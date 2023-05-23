Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Introducing Consequence Daily, Our New Daily Newsletter

A digest of the day's biggest headlines sent to your inbox each morning

Advertisement
Consequence Daily
May 23, 2023 | 5:09pm ET

    I know, I know what you’re thinking, Another daily newsletter to spam my inbox? I hear you; most of my mornings are also spent wading through the deluge of pre-dawn mass mailings. I think you’ll like this one though — that’s if you haven’t already deleted it. 😏

    The internet is a chaotic, unorganized heap of news and media, and that was before Elon got involved. Here at Consequence, we publish an average of 30 pieces of content a day, ranging from news articles to tour announcements, TV reviews, and original podcasts. It’s a lot, and more often than not things get lost in the chaos of the timeline. So each morning beginning this week, we’ll be sending out an easy-to-read digest compiling the day’s top news, live music announcements, fresh new music, and more. From time to time, we’ll also include original reporting and/or commentary from yours truly or another Consequence editor.

    You can sign up for Consequence Daily here, and check out the first issue here.

    It’s crazy to think that in the year 2023, 16 years into Consequence’s existence, we’re launching a daily newsletter. But everything old is new again.

    Advertisement

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

m83 fall 2023 tour

M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 23, 2023

paul simon lost hearing deaf folk rock music news interview

Paul Simon Reveals He's Lost Almost All His Hearing in One Ear

May 23, 2023

Tom Waits new music Paul Charles

Tom Waits is "Writing Again"

May 23, 2023

john 5 telecaster

John 5 and Fender Team Up for "Ghost" Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

May 23, 2023

netflix launches password sharing crackdown

Netflix Launches Password Sharing Crackdown in the US

May 23, 2023

stevie nicks thanks taylor swift you're on your own kid grieve christine mcvie

Stevie Nicks Thanks Taylor Swift for Song That Helps Her Grieve Christine McVie

May 23, 2023

Florence Pugh Marvel MCU quoteworthy

Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was "Pissed" When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

May 23, 2023

taylor swift rain water swiftie wtf funny pop music news

Taylor Swift Fan Sells Jarred Rain Water from Foxborough Show for $250 Apiece

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Introducing Consequence Daily, Our New Daily Newsletter

Menu Shop Search Newsletter