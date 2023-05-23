Introducing Consequence Daily, Our New Daily Newsletter

I know, I know what you’re thinking, Another daily newsletter to spam my inbox? I hear you; most of my mornings are also spent wading through the deluge of pre-dawn mass mailings. I think you’ll like this one though — that’s if you haven’t already deleted it. 😏

The internet is a chaotic, unorganized heap of news and media, and that was before Elon got involved. Here at Consequence, we publish an average of 30 pieces of content a day, ranging from news articles to tour announcements, TV reviews, and original podcasts. It’s a lot, and more often than not things get lost in the chaos of the timeline. So each morning beginning this week, we’ll be sending out an easy-to-read digest compiling the day’s top news, live music announcements, fresh new music, and more. From time to time, we’ll also include original reporting and/or commentary from yours truly or another Consequence editor.

You can sign up for Consequence Daily here, and check out the first issue here.

It’s crazy to think that in the year 2023, 16 years into Consequence’s existence, we’re launching a daily newsletter. But everything old is new again.