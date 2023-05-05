Conway the Machine Drops New Album Won’t He Do It: Stream

Conway the Machine has dropped his latest full-length album, Won’t He Do It, via Drumwork Music Group and EMPIRE. It serves as the follow-up to the Buffalo rapper’s 2022 major label breakthrough, God Don’t Make Mistakes.

For this effort, Conway has tapped on the shoulders of a long list of collaborators, including his brother Westside Gunn, as well as Benny the Butcher, Fabolous, Juicy J, Dave East, Ransom, Sauce Walka, and more. The album also includes production contributions from Daringer, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Khrysis, Juicy J, and others. Stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Conway will also be taking his act on the road, and has unveiled a string of tour dates for summer 2023. Grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Won’t He Do It Artwork:

Won’t He Do It Tracklist:

01. Quarters

02. Brucifix (feat. Westside Gunn)

03. Monogram

04. Stab Out (feat. Ransom)

05. Flesh Of My Flesh

06. Kanye (feat. Goosebytheway and Drea D’Nuir)

07. The Chosen (feat. Jae Skeese)

08. Water To Wine (feat. Goosebytheway, Jozzy, and Dave East)

09. Brick Fare

10. Brooklyn Chop House (feat. Benny the Butcher and Fabolous)

11. Tween Cross Tween (feat. Goosebytheway)

12. Believe (feat. 7xvethegenius)

13. Super Bowl (feat. Juicy J & Sauce Walka)