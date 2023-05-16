Corey Taylor has formally announced his highly anticipated sophomore album CMF2, arriving September 15th, and has shared the lead single “Beyond.” The Slipknot singer has also unveiled dates for a Fall 2023 US solo tour in support of the upcoming LP.

The outing kicks off August 25th in Denver and runs through an October 5th show in Los Angeles, ahead of an appearance at the Aftershock Festival on October 7th in Sacramento, California. Wargasm will be direct support for the run, with Oxymorrons and Luna Aura supporting select dates.

An artist pre-sale starts today (May 16th) at noon ET using the code CMF2 via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (May 17th) at 10 a.m. local time with the code ICONIC. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets for sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Taylor has teased his second solo album as being “bigger, better, and harder” than the first, and lead single “Beyond” is a rousing introduction to the singer’s latest collection. The song has origins as far back as 2006, finally coming to fruition in its completed form for CMF2 under the guidance of producer Jay Ruston, who produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as the first CMFT LP.

“I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song,” Taylor stated in a press release. “Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me. Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me. It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let’s turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

Added Taylor on working with Ruston once again: “Together we have great ideas, great energy, and are quick to try everything. We’re not afraid to tell each other if it’s a good idea, or also a bad one; we have that kind of trust.”

The album art for CMF2 and the music video for “Beyond” offer a look back and Taylor’s various Slipknot personas, depicting his masks throughout the years.

Pre-order or pre-save CMF2 via this location. Below you can watch the video for”Beyond” and see the album art, tracklist, and full list of tour dates. Get tickets to those shows here.

CMF2 Artwork:



CMF2 Tracklist:

01. The Box

02. Post Traumatic Blues

03. Talk Sick

04. Breath of Fresh Smoke

05. Beyond

06. We Are the Rest

07. Midnight

08. Starmate

09. Sorry Me

10. Punchline

11. Someday I’ll Change Your Mind

12. All I Want Is Hate

13. Dead Flies

Corey Taylor’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

08/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club @ Eagles Ballroom *

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

09/02 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) #

09/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

09/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) #

09/12 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater *

09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

09/15 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale ^

09/16 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

09/18 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

09/21 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) #

09/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ^

09/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

09/29 – Henderson, NV @ The Dollar Loan Center #

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

10/03 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium ^

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) #

* = w/ Wargasm and Oxymorrons

^ = w/ Wargasm and Luna Aura

# = festival or radio show