Corey Taylor Lambastes AI-Generated Music: “Suddenly Now We Have No Talent?”

A new trend of creating music generated by artificial intelligence (AI) is not sitting well with Corey Taylor. The Slipknot singer has lambasted the practice, saying he “can’t stand it.”

AI-generated music has made headlines recently for mimicking popular artists, with fans even being fooled last month by what appeared to be a “new” song by Drake and The Weeknd. Other acts have also been “copied” using technology that mirrors their voices and even writes lyrics in the style of specific musicians.

Some artists, like Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows, have hailed the technology, calling it an “incredible tool” for musicians, but not Taylor. The Slipknot frontman is clearly not a fan of AI-generated music, as he declared in a new interview with Kerrang! Radio.

“I don’t care for any of that crap, dude, to be honest,” Taylor said. “I don’t know what people are trying to prove. Are they trying to prove that computers can do things just as good as people? Because if so, then what’s the point?”

He continued, “It’s an even worse example of technology taking over for talent than what I’ve been ranting about for years with Pro Tools and tuning and using the same sounds. And people keep going, ‘Oh, isn’t it cool?’ I’m, like, ‘No, it’s not cool. What are you — out of your mind?'”

Taylor suggested that AI-generated music is a lazy approach to music, reminding people that artists have been creating songs for decades without needing that technology. “What? Suddenly now we have no talent?,” he wondered. “The only thing that we’re gonna get that sounds cool and new is from something that doesn’t even exist? Screw you, man!”

If that wasn’t clear enough, Taylor concluded by letting everyone know how much he truly detests AI-generated music, remarking, “Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go, ‘You’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care.’ ‘Cause I hate it. I can’t stand it.”

It’s safe to say that Taylor likely didn’t use any AI technology on his recently announced sophomore solo album, CMF2. Along with revealing details about the LP, due September 15th, and unleashing the single “Beyond,” Taylor also unveiled dates for a 2023 US solo tour kicking off in late August.

Pick up tickets to Corey Taylor’s upcoming shows here, and watch his interview with Kerrang! Radio below.

