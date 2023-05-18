Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Courtney Love Reveals Kurt Cobain’s Early Lyrics for “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

On Rob Harvilla's 60 Songs That Explain the '90s podcast

Advertisement
courtney love kurt cobain smells like teen spirit early lyrics
Kurt Cobain (photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) and Courtney Love (photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music)
Follow
May 18, 2023 | 2:18pm ET

    Courtney Love has revealed some of Kurt Cobain’s working lyrics for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” while appearing on the latest episode of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, a podcast hosted by The Ringer’s Rob Harvilla.

    During the interview (via The Line of Best Fit), Love spoke about how she used to push her late husband to up his game by buying him a Leonard Cohen lyric book before bringing out some of Cobain’s early lyrics for Nirvana’s breakout megahit. Explaining that some of the lines were published in Kurt’s journals and others were not, Love sang two versions of the lyrics a cappella.

    The first begins with the following verse: “Come out and play/ Make up the rules/ I know I hope to buy the truth/ Who will be the king and queen of all the outcasted teens?” It then goes into a working version of the chorus: “We’re so lazy and so stupid/ Blame our parents and the cupids/ A deposit for a bottle/ Stick it inside, no role model.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, the second take features a completely different verse: “We merge ahead, this special day/ This day giving amnesty to sacrilege/ A denial, and from strangers/ A revival, and from favors/ Here we are now, we’re so famous/ Here we are now, entertain us.”

    30 years later, it’s hard to imagine “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with different lyrics, but Love said she likes the idea of what would’ve been a “world-breaking, world-shattering… alternate time continuum.” In particular, she wishes Cobain had kept the “king and queen of all the outcasted teens” line because it “would’ve helped my life a little bit better, taking on the shit that me and my daughter have.”

    Check out the full episode below. Love’s discussion about the early “Smells Like Teen Spirit” lyrics begins around the two-hour mark.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Deftones Self-Titled 20th Anniversary Vinyl and Merch

Deftones Celebrate Self-Titled Album's 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Vinyl and Merch

May 18, 2023

nxworries daydreaming anderson paak knxwledge hip hop r&B music video grand theft auto gta music news

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Drop New Single "Daydreaming": Stream

May 18, 2023

metallica portsmouth mayor ceremony

UK Lord Mayor Walks in to Metallica's "Eye of the Beholder" at Inauguration Ceremony: Watch

May 18, 2023

Indigo Girls Announce 2023 Tour Dates

May 18, 2023

King Krule If Only It Was Warmth new song video stream

King Krule Shares New Single "If Only It Was Warmth": Stream

May 18, 2023

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Best Videos

Robert Fripp and Toyah's 10 Best "Sunday Lunch" Performances

May 18, 2023

genesis owusu struggler new album leaving the light hip hop rap punk rock music news listen stream

Genesis Owusu Announces New Album Struggler, Shares "Leaving the Light": Stream

May 18, 2023

blur the ballad of darren new album the narcissist stream

Blur Announce Comeback Album The Ballad of Darren, Share "The Narcissist": Stream

May 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Courtney Love Reveals Kurt Cobain's Early Lyrics for "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter