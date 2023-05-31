Menu
Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins on Loss, Nature, and the Sharon sessions

The lead singer details the bands new album, Such Ferocious Beauty

Cowboy Junkies Such Ferocious Beauty podcast interview
Cowboy Junkies, photo by Heather Pollock
Consequence Staff
May 31, 2023 | 11:27am ET

    Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new LP, Such Ferocious Beauty, and how it tells the story of dealing with their father’s battle with dementia and eventual death.

    Related Video

    The singer details how she finds her place in the songs after her brother and bandmate Michael Timmins initially pens them, as well as their shared memories, the role of nature in the LP, the finality of death, and the dread that comes from watching too much television and news.

    On the less morbid side, Timmins also talks about the band’s long lost album Sharon, which was just released after over 30 years in the vault, and what else might still be waiting to see the light of day.

    Get Cowboy Junkies Tickets Here

    Listen to Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies chat about Such Ferocious Beauty and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

