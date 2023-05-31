Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins on Loss, Nature, and the Sharon sessions

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Cowboy Junkies’ Margo Timmins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new LP, Such Ferocious Beauty, and how it tells the story of dealing with their father’s battle with dementia and eventual death.

The singer details how she finds her place in the songs after her brother and bandmate Michael Timmins initially pens them, as well as their shared memories, the role of nature in the LP, the finality of death, and the dread that comes from watching too much television and news.

On the less morbid side, Timmins also talks about the band’s long lost album Sharon, which was just released after over 30 years in the vault, and what else might still be waiting to see the light of day.

Listen to Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies chat about Such Ferocious Beauty and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.