Cub Sport on Jesus at the Gay Bar and TEKE::TEKE on Blade Runner: The Spark Parade

The Spark Parade is upping the inspiration ante today with a special two-for-one episode. This time, Cub Sport talk Jay Hulme’s poem “Jesus at the Gay Bar” and TEKE::TEKE chat about Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

First up is Cub Sport frontman Tim Nelson, who was so drawn to Hulme’s poem that the band’s new album shares its name. Nelson grew up in a devout Christian community and struggled to reconcile his religious upbringing with his queerness. His mother has fully embraced his identity and Nelson saw parallels to the strength of their bond in Hulme’s depiction of Jesus’ compassion.

In the second half of the episode, TEKE::TEKE bassist Mishka Stein shares his love for Ridley Scott’s magnum opus Blade Runner. Since childhood, Stein has been drawn to the beauty in every frame of Blade Runner, its poetic dialogue, and the atmospheric soundscape provided by Vangelis’ legendary score.

