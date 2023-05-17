Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cub Sport on Jesus at the Gay Bar and TEKE::TEKE on Blade Runner: The Spark Parade

A two-for-one special of sparks

Advertisement
cub sport teke::teke spark parade podcast interview
TEKE::TEKE (photo by Sam Woywtika) and Cub Sport (photo by Mia Rankin)
Consequence Staff
May 17, 2023 | 12:12pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    The Spark Parade is upping the inspiration ante today with a special two-for-one episode. This time, Cub Sport talk Jay Hulme’s poem “Jesus at the Gay Bar” and TEKE::TEKE chat about Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    First up is Cub Sport frontman Tim Nelson, who was so drawn to Hulme’s poem that the band’s new album shares its name. Nelson grew up in a devout Christian community and struggled to reconcile his religious upbringing with his queerness. His mother has fully embraced his identity and Nelson saw parallels to the strength of their bond in Hulme’s depiction of Jesus’ compassion.

    In the second half of the episode, TEKE::TEKE bassist Mishka Stein shares his love for Ridley Scott’s magnum opus Blade Runner. Since childhood, Stein has been drawn to the beauty in every frame of Blade Runner, its poetic dialogue, and the atmospheric soundscape provided by Vangelis’ legendary score.

    Listen to Tim Nelson of Cub Sport discuss “Jesus at the Gay Bar” and TEKE::TEKE bassist Mishka Stein gush over Blade Runner in the new episode above. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

    Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

broken lizard Jay Chandrasekhar Kevin Heffernan spark parade podcast interview

Broken Lizard's Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan Gush Over Two Comedy Classics: The Spark Parade

May 10, 2023

Michaël Brun discovery daft punk podcast interview spark parade

Michaël Brun on Discovering the Genius of Daft Punk's Discovery: The Spark Parade

May 3, 2023

palehound eye on the bat the clutch new music single album indie rock music enws listen stream

Palehound’s El Kempner on Having Their Mind Blown by Avril Lavigne's Let Go: The Spark Parade

April 26, 2023

Kid Koala The Spark Parade podcast

Kid Koala on How Peter Jackson's Dead Alive Made His Brain Grow "New Synapses": The Spark Parade

April 19, 2023

the spark parade announcement consequence podcast network

The Spark Parade Ignites Your Creativity on the Consequence Podcast Network

April 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cub Sport on Jesus at the Gay Bar and TEKE::TEKE on Blade Runner: The Spark Parade

Menu Shop Search Newsletter