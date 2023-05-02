Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro’s Cause of Death Revealed

Peligro passed away from a drug overdose

Advertisement
D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys
D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys, photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images
May 2, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro died due to a drug overdose, according to a newly released autopsy (via TMZ).

    Peligro passed away from the “combined effects of fentanyl and heroin,” the autopsy concluded. Additionally, he had non-small cell lung cancer at the time of his death.

    Peligro died on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at the age of 63. Initially, his cause of death was reported to be trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall in his Los Angeles home. However, the autopsy stated that there was no evidence of traumatic injuries.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    D.H. Peligro, who was born Darren Henley, replaced original Dead Kennedys drummer Ted (Bruce Slesinger) in 1981. He made his debut on the EP In God We Trust, Inc., and also drummed on the albums Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy, as well as singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.

    Following Dead Kennedys’ initial breakup in 1986, Peligro joined Red Hot Chili Peppers as a replacement for drummer Jack Irons. His tenure in the band was brief, however, as he was fired after less than a year due to drug and alcohol issues. He did contribute to three songs on Chili Peppers’ 1989 album Mother’s Milk, including “Taste the Pain,” “Stone Cold Bush,” and “Sexy Mexican Maid.”

    Peligro reunited with his Dead Kennedys bandmates (minus singer Jello Biafra) in 2011 and remained behind the kit through 2008. After a brief hiatus, he returned to the punk band in 2009 and was a member up until his death.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ed sheeran quit music trial thinking out loud lets get it on court legal news

Ed Sheeran Threatens to Quit Music if Found Guilty in Copyright Infringement Case

May 2, 2023

chance the rapper acid rap 10th anniversary tour reissue complete edition stream

Chance the Rapper Announces More Acid Rap 10th Anniversary Concerts

May 2, 2023

the hives announce new album the death of randy fitzsimmons bogus operandi stream

The Hives Announce Comeback Album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, Share "Bogus Operandi": Stream

May 2, 2023

shinedown papa roach spiritbox tour

Shinedown Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with Papa Roach and Spiritbox

May 2, 2023

Remembering Jeff Hanneman

Ten Years Gone: Remembering Legendary Slayer Guitarist Jeff Hanneman

May 2, 2023

going there with dr mike season 4 consequence podcast network

Going There with Dr. Mike Returns to the Consequence Podcast Network for Season 4

May 2, 2023

nicolas cage the who colbert questionert late show film tv news music watch

Nicolas Cage Recalls Being a Who Superfan During His Colbert Questionert: Watch

May 2, 2023

The Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers to Play Five Albums a Night on Upcoming Tour

May 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro's Cause of Death Revealed

Menu Shop Search Newsletter