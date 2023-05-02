Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro died due to a drug overdose, according to a newly released autopsy (via TMZ).

Peligro passed away from the “combined effects of fentanyl and heroin,” the autopsy concluded. Additionally, he had non-small cell lung cancer at the time of his death.

Peligro died on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at the age of 63. Initially, his cause of death was reported to be trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall in his Los Angeles home. However, the autopsy stated that there was no evidence of traumatic injuries.

D.H. Peligro, who was born Darren Henley, replaced original Dead Kennedys drummer Ted (Bruce Slesinger) in 1981. He made his debut on the EP In God We Trust, Inc., and also drummed on the albums Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy, as well as singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.

Following Dead Kennedys’ initial breakup in 1986, Peligro joined Red Hot Chili Peppers as a replacement for drummer Jack Irons. His tenure in the band was brief, however, as he was fired after less than a year due to drug and alcohol issues. He did contribute to three songs on Chili Peppers’ 1989 album Mother’s Milk, including “Taste the Pain,” “Stone Cold Bush,” and “Sexy Mexican Maid.”

Peligro reunited with his Dead Kennedys bandmates (minus singer Jello Biafra) in 2011 and remained behind the kit through 2008. After a brief hiatus, he returned to the punk band in 2009 and was a member up until his death.