Daft Punk have unveiled the 10th anniversary reissue of their final album, Random Access Memories. Featuring nine previously-unreleased tracks — totaling 35 minutes of new music — the release offers a unique glimpse into the French duo’s creative process, and pays homage to the celebrated, 2x album that marked the end of their run.

The duo also unveiled a video for the new track “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo),” featuring Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, which they note will be their final music video. Watch it below.

“Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)” was recorded during the initial sessions for Random Access Memories at Conway Recording Studios in Los Angeles and Electric Lady Studios in New York. Built around a literal loop, the song (and its animated video) allude to the confluence of humanity and technology, a theme present throughout the album. “It’s lovely and bizarre, like a human,” Casablancas said in a statement. “And, like a human, [it’s] obsessed with infinity and constantly making the same mistakes and movements.”

Also featured on the reissue are outtakes, demos, and other insights into the world of Daft Punk and their collaborators. One highlight, the single “The Writing of Fragments of Time,” features Thomas Bangalter and co-producer Todd Edwards as they write the melody and lyrics for “Fragments of Time,” which constitutes the first “behind-the-mask” moment in Daft Punk’s output.

In April, speaking to BBC about the duo’s decision to break up, Bangalter said “Daft Punk was a project that blurred the line between reality and fiction with these robot characters. It was a very important point for me and [co-founder] Guy-Man[uel] to not spoil the narrative while it was happening. Now the story has ended, it felt interesting to reveal part of the creative process that is very much human-based and not algorithmic of any sort.”

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition is available in 3x LP and 2x CD formats, and is streaming now. Last month, Bangalter released his debut, orchestral solo album, Mythologies.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

01. Give Life Back to Music

02. The Game of Love

03. Giorgio by Moroder

04. Within

05. Instant Crush (feat. Julian Cassablancas)

06. Lose Yourself To Dance (feat. Pharrell Williams)

07. Touch (feat. Paul Williams)

08. Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)

09. Beyond

10. Motherboard

11. Fragments of Time (feat. Todd Edwards)

12. Doin’ It Right (feat. Panda Bear)

13. Contact

14. Horizon Ouverture

15. Horizon (Japan CD)

16. GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

17. Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) (feat. Julian Cassablancas and The Voids)

18. GL (Early Take) (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)

19. Prime (2012 Unfinished)

20. LYTD (Vocoder Tests) (feat. Pharrell Williams)

21. The Writing of Fragments Of Time (feat. Todd Edwards)

22. Touch (2021 Epilogue)