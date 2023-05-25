Menu
Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories Returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart

Right after its 10th anniversary

daft punk random access memories no 1 dance electronic billboard chart news pop music news
Daft Punk, photo via the Recording Academy
May 25, 2023 | 2:59pm ET

    Daft Punk are getting lucky again: The French duo’s fourth and final studio album Random Access Memories has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and now sits at No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

    Per Luminate, Random Access Memories saw a 1,046% spike in equivalent album units in the US, in the week ending May 18th. The revived buzz comes thanks to Daft Punk’s new 10th anniversary edition of the album, which has now spent a grand total of 22 weeks at No. 1 including its original stint on the chart in 2013. Billboard adds that since 2001, only six albums have spent more time at No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums chart — with the gold medal going to Lady Gaga’s 2008 album The Fame, with 175 weeks at the top.

    The re-released edition of Random Access Memories includes nine previously unreleased tracks, including “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)” with Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, which Daft Punk shared along with their last-ever music video earlier this month.

    Daft Punk broke up in 2021 after nearly three decades together. Founding member Thomas Bangalter gave a rare interview last month in which he offered a bit more context to their split, telling BBC: “The last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.” Fair point! In February, Bangalter — in human form — released his debut solo album, an orchestral project called Mythologies.

    Editor’s note: Electronic musician Michaël Brun shared how Daft Punk’s Discovery changed his creative life in a recent episode of The Spark Parade.

Daft Punk's Random Access Memories Returns to No. 1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart

