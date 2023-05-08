Menu
Danny Elfman Confirms 2023 Dates for Acclaimed Live Show

"From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!" returns in August

Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman, photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
May 8, 2023 | 11:30am ET

    Danny Elfman will bring back his acclaimed live show “From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!” to the stage this summer.

    The celebrated composer previously staged the career-spanning performance at Coachella and the Hollywood Bowl in 2022. Now, he’s confirmed two additional shows taking place in San Diego, CA on August 3rd and Irvine, CA on August 5th.

    Once again, Elfman will be joined by ensemble that includes a band featuring Stu Brooks on bass (Dub Trio, Lady Gaga), Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses), and Ilan Rubin on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves), as well an orchestra and choir.

    He’ll perform songs from Oingo Boino and his 2021 solo album Big Mess, as well as a plethora of his film scores and television themes from Alice in Wonderland, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons, and more.

    Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, May 9th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster.

    Late last year, we spoke to Elfman about his bigger and messier 2022. Revisit the conversation here.

    Danny Elfman 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 – SanDiego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/05 – Irvine, CA @ d FivePoint Amphitheatre

Artists

