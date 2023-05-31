Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Danny Masterson Found Guilty in Rape Retrial

He faces a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison

Advertisement
danny masterson found guilty innocent tk rape retrial
Danny Masterson, photo via Getty
May 31, 2023 | 5:10pm ET

    Danny Masterson has been found guilty in the retrial of his rape case.

    A jury found Masterson guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women, while deadlocking on a third count. Regarding the latter, the jurors hung on a vote of 8-4 in favor of conviction after more than a week of deliberation. The actor faces a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

    Masterson was arrested in 2020 and accused of drugging and raping three women at his LA home between 2001 and 2003 while he starred on That ’70s Show. Jurors previously hung on all three counts during his previous trial in late 2022, and a mistrial was declared.

    “Like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey,” said deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson during the closing arguments. “The church taught his victims that rape isn’t rape, that you cause this and above all you aren’t allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he’s untouchable.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    All three victims were members of the church when they met Masterson, himself a longtime member, and said that Scientology officials discouraged them from reporting the rapes to police.

    The Church of Scientology also got directly pulled into the proceeding when it was revealed that an attorney connected to the church got ahold of discovery material, sparking an LAPD investigation and allegations of impropriety from prosecutors.

    Masterson has denied all wrongdoing and did not testify at either trial. The accusations led to his discharge from the Netflix series The Ranch, as well as his exclusion from the That ’70s Show sequel series That ’90s Show.

    Advertisement

    This is a developing story…

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kim cattrall and just like that season 2

Kim Cattrall to Reprise Sex and the City Character in And Just Like That... Season 2 Finale

May 31, 2023

armie hammer sexual assault case charges dropped

Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Case Dropped by LA Prosecutors

May 31, 2023

the righteous gemstones season 3 trailer new cast members

Gemstone Children "Refuse to Fail" in Season 3 Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones: Watch

May 31, 2023

Paramore, photo by Zachary Gray

Hayley Williams Kicks Out Rowdy Paramore Fans at New York Show

May 31, 2023

justified city primeval release date teaser trailer timothy olyphant watch

Timothy Olyphant Returns as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Watch

May 31, 2023

empire state bastard debut album

Empire State Bastard (Biffy Clyro, Dave Lombardo) Announce Debut Album Rivers of Heresy

May 31, 2023

harrison ford indiana jones stunt leave me the fuck alone action movie actor film news quoteworthy

Harrison Ford Told Stunt Guys to "Leave [Him] the Fuck Alone" on Indiana Jones 5 Set

May 31, 2023

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose

Janelle Monáe Announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour"

May 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Danny Masterson Found Guilty in Rape Retrial

Menu Shop Search Newsletter