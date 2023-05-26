Tell your children not to walk Danzig’s way… unless they want to hear him sing “Mother.” In honor of the 35th anniversary of the band’s 1988 self-titled debut album, Danzig are hitting the road to perform the LP in its entirety, with stacked support from Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

Beginning August 25th in Las Vegas, the tour takes the band down the West Coast before a three date romp in Texas. From there, they head east, playing in Atlanta, Atlantic City, and Boston before wrapping up September 17th in Chicago. According to a Facebook post from the band, the outing will be “the Only DANZIG Shows for the foreseeable future.”

Pre-sale tickets open up Wednesday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC) via Ticketmaster, while the general sale begins Friday, June 2nd. Fans can also check for deals or tickets to sold-out show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, Glenn Danzig said he didn’t expect to tour much anymore, so the anniversary celebration of Danzig may be your last chance to experience the band’s brand of heavy metal.

Earlier this month, the legendary vocalist played a standalone Las Vegas gig in which he sang the music of Elvis Presley. He also has three US dates scheduled with the Original Misfits in June and July. Tickets for those shows are available here.

Danzig 2023 Tour Dates with Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight:

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

08/26 – Norco, CA @ Silver Lakes Park

08/27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

09/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port

09/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

09/08 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/09 – Atlantic City, @ NJ Ovation Hall

09/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Temple

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/16 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom