Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Danzig Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 35th Anniversary of Debut Album

Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight will also be on the bill

Advertisement
danzig 35th anniversary tour
Danzig, photo by Heather Kaplan
May 25, 2023 | 9:06pm ET

    Tell your children not to walk Danzig’s way… unless they want to hear him sing “Mother.” In honor of the 35th anniversary of the band’s 1988 self-titled debut album, Danzig are hitting the road to perform the LP in its entirety, with stacked support from Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

    Beginning August 25th in Las Vegas, the tour takes the band down the West Coast before a three date romp in Texas. From there, they head east, playing in Atlanta, Atlantic City, and Boston before wrapping up September 17th in Chicago. According to a Facebook post from the band, the outing will be “the Only DANZIG Shows for the foreseeable future.”

    Pre-sale tickets open up Wednesday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC) via Ticketmaster, while the general sale begins Friday, June 2nd. Fans can also check for deals or tickets to sold-out show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Glenn Danzig said he didn’t expect to tour much anymore, so the anniversary celebration of Danzig may be your last chance to experience the band’s brand of heavy metal.

    Earlier this month, the legendary vocalist played a standalone Las Vegas gig in which he sang the music of Elvis Presley. He also has three US dates scheduled with the Original Misfits in June and July. Tickets for those shows are available here.

    Danzig 2023 Tour Dates with Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight:
    08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotels
    08/26 – Norco, CA @ Silver Lakes Park
    08/27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
    09/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
    09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center At Tech Port
    09/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
    09/08 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
    09/09 – Atlantic City, @ NJ Ovation Hall
    09/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
    09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Temple
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    09/16 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion
    09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

    Advertisement

    Danzig tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Sam Smith cancels shows Manchester 2023 tour

Sam Smith Ends Manchester Show After Four Songs Due to Vocal Issues

May 25, 2023

m83 fall 2023 tour

M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 23, 2023

jhayco tickets 2023 Vida Rockstar Tour presale onsale live dates shows schedule how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Jhayco's 2023 Tour

May 23, 2023

jeff rosenstock 2023 tour dates liked u better punk rock music news tickets listen stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes "LIKED U BETTER": Stream

May 23, 2023

loreen tickets tattoo tour eurovision winner 2023 europe live dates presale onsale buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Loreen's 2023 Tour

May 22, 2023

maluma tickets don juan world tour 2023 presale onsale north america how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Maluma's 2023 Tour

May 22, 2023

dinosaur jr where you been 30th anniversary tour dates residency

Dinosaur Jr. Announce Where You Been 30th Anniversary Residencies

May 22, 2023

How to Get Tickets to Niall Horan's 2023-2024 Tour

May 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Danzig Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 35th Anniversary of Debut Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter