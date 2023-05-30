Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Broadway Musicians Object to David Byrne’s Here Lies Love Over Use of Pre-Recorded Music

"By using just pre-recorded tracks it not only cheapens the art it's putting jobs and livelihoods at risk"

Advertisement
david byrne here lies love broadway musicians union local 802
David Byrne (photo by Jody Rogac) and Here Lies Love
Follow
May 30, 2023 | 5:08pm ET

    A labor union representing Broadway musicians has expressed its opposition to David Byrne’s upcoming staging of Here Lies Love due to the show’s plans to stage the production with pre-recorded tracks instead of live music.

    “A show with no live music and just pre-recorded tracks is absolutely an existential threat to Broadway — and is a cultural threat to musical theater worldwide,” Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians President and Executive Director Tino Gagliardi said in a statement. “For generations, audiences have experienced Broadway shows with live music performed by the best musicians in the world, and by using just pre-recorded tracks it not only cheapens the art it’s putting jobs and livelihoods at risk. Our musicians are heartbroken that David Byrne — a legend — is attempting this and we strongly hope he reconsiders.”

    Here Lies Love is a disco pop musical based on Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s 2010 concept album of the same name, which is about the rise to power of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her subsequent fall to the People Power Revolution. All prior productions — staged in London, Seattle, and Off-Broadway — featured pre-recorded music.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    According to the production’s spokesman Adrian Bryan-Brown, the pre-recorded tracks are an essential component of the show. “Every production has been performed to prerecorded track; this is part of the karaoke genre inherent to the musical and the production concept,” Bryan-Brown told The New York Times. “The music for Here Lies Love was inspired by the phenomena of ‘track acts,’ which allowed club audiences to keep dancing, much like this production aims to do.”

    Consequence has requested comment from representatives for David Byrne.

    Led by Hal Luftig, the production team for Here Lies Love has sought to have the show declared a “special situation,” which is a category in the labor agreement allowing for fewer musicians to be employed. The request must be assessed by a panel including neutral observers alongside representatives from Local 802 and the Broadway League, which represents producers and theatre owners.

    Here Lies Love officially opens on July 20th at the Broadway Theatre, with previews beginning on Saturday, June 17th.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kesha tickts 2023 the gag order tour north america dates presale onsale how to buy get seats

How to Get Tickets to Kesha's 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Dominic Fike

How to Get Tickets to Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

matty healy mental ice spice taylor swift controversy interview the 1975 pop music hip hop news quoteworthy

Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Fans Are "Mental" for Being "Upset" About Ice Spice Remarks

May 30, 2023

David Draiman arm tumor

David Draiman Has Tumor Removed, Awaits Biopsy Results: "Thoughts, Prayers, Positive Energy All Welcome"

May 30, 2023

black veil brides ville valo tour

Black Veil Brides and HIM's Ville Valo Team Up for Fall 2023 North American Tour

May 30, 2023

Joe Trohman Fall Out Boy mental health return hiatus

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Returns After Leave of Absence to Focus on Mental Health

May 30, 2023

Royal Blood North American tour

Royal Blood Announce 2023 North American Tour

May 30, 2023

kesha 2023 gag order tour dates tickets

Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Broadway Musicians Object to David Byrne's Here Lies Love Over Use of Pre-Recorded Music

Menu Shop Search Newsletter