David Draiman Has Tumor Removed, Awaits Biopsy Results: “Thoughts, Prayers, Positive Energy All Welcome”

Disturbed singer David Draiman revealed on Tuesday (May 30th) that he had a tumor removed from his arm last week. He is currently awaiting results of a biopsy, telling fans, “Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome.”

The rock frontman posted a picture of himself with his arm heavily bandaged on Instagram, writing, “Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway. I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @disturbed #areasontofight.”

The radius is a bone in the forearm. According to medical websites, most tumors in that location are benign, but a small percentage of them are malignant.

Advertisement

Draiman’s disclosure about his tumor comes a few weeks after his revelation at a show in Milwaukee that he recently almost lost his life to depression and addiction. He told the audience, “I miss the friends that we’ve lost. I miss Chester [Bennington], I miss Scott [Weiland], I miss Chris [Cornell]. And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them. Addiction and depression can happen to anyone ladies and gentlemen.”

Roughly a week later, he expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of support” he received following his onstage speech, tweeting, “Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere…you all keep giving me #AReasonToFight.”

Assuming Draiman gets good news from the biopsy, Disturbed will embark on a European outing on June 7th, and return to the States for a summer US tour beginning July 11th in Denver, with tickets available here.

Advertisement

Sending our best wishes to David Draiman as he awaits his biopsy results. See his Instagram post below, followed by our 2019 interview in which the singer discussed mental health and his memories of Chester Bennington.