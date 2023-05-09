David Ellefson continues to reflect on his removal from Megadeth in interviews, and now he’s taken a direct hit at his former bandmate Dave Mustaine.

After all, Mustaine is familiar with getting unceremoniously booted from a band. He was put on a bus and sent home in April 1983, right before Metallica were set to record their debut album in New York City — arguably the most infamous heavy metal ousting of all-time.

Speaking with Brazil’s Heavy Talk, Ellefson took to comparing his no-questions-asked dismissal from Megadeth to Mustaine’s Metallica saga… or at least their respective reactions to being fired.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I got one call: ‘You’re fired,'” said Ellefson [as transcribed by Blabbermouth] of the moment he was axed from Megadeth following a compromising online sex encounter that was made public. “And I said, ‘What the fuck, man?’ I said, ‘Some shitty fucking people just dropped a bomb on my house. And that’s it? It’s not even true. It’s fucking bullshit. And this is how you treat me?’ It was non-negotiable.”

Ellefson said that Mustaine “didn’t want to know about” his plans for dealing with the negative publicity and fallout from the aforementioned encounter and that Mustaine was “getting pressure from some other people around him.” At that point, Ellefson still believed he would tour and finish recording the new Megadeth album, but Mustaine and company weren’t having it.

The bassist went on to say his only course of action was to “forgive” and “move on” — something that he feels Mustaine has yet to reconcile in regards to Metallica.

Advertisement

“The damage was done,” Ellefson said. “So you move on. We’re all human, and it is what it is. You can’t lament it. I’ve watched how he’s treated his dismissal from Metallica, still bitching about it 40 years later, and I think it looks fucking pathetic. And it’s, like, ‘You know what? Fix your shit and move on.’ And that’s how I’ve chosen to deal with it: fix your shit and move on. And that’s why I put out four records in the time the last fucking Megadeth record came out, and I think every one of ’em are as good or better than the latest Megadeth record.”

Ellefson has indeed been active in his post-Megadeth career, forming numerous bands — the most recent being the death/thrash metal act Dieth alongside Swedish singer-guitarist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and Polish drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated). Ellefson has also toured in the supergroup Kings of Thrash featuring other former Megadeth members, performing ’80s Megadeth material.

You can listen to Ellefson’s full interview with Heavy Talk below.