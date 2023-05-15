David Lee Roth has maintained a cryptic online presence as of late, and things have only gotten weirder now that he’s started posting bizarre dance videos on his YouTube channel.

Falling somewhere between Britney Spears’ Instagram selfie-cam dances and the outlandish Robert Fripp-Toyah Willcox “Sunday Lunch” vids, DLR’s new dance series sees the Van Halen frontman busting a move to J. Balvin’s “Con Calma,” just sitting around to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” and most recently, getting wild and wacky with Annie Lennox’s “Little Birds.”

He dons his bright yellow suit in the “Little Birds” clip while flamboyantly wielding a plethora of props including a samurai sword, a trombone (held like it’s a rifle), marching band cymbals, and massive color-guard flags, eventually knocking over a camera tripod with the latter. He wears a maniacal grin all the while, making for a humorous if slightly perturbing viewing experience.

Advertisement

Related Video

Perhaps DLR is just putting in some dance moves in preparation for a return to the live stage. After all, his so-called retirement has been a bit wishy-washy, as he recently appeared onstage in Vegas alongside an all-star cover band at a corporate event. Or maybe he’s just having a bit of fun. DLR delightfully prancing around in colorful outfits is definitely on-brand for the rock hero.

You can watch David Lee Roth dancing to Annie Lennox’s “Little Birds” below, and for more DLR dance clips, visit his YouTube channel.