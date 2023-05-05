Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

David Letterman Gushes Over Warren Zevon and The National: “I Wish I Could Be Matt Berninger”

"Because there's nobody cooler than Matt Berninger"

Advertisement
David Letterman Warren Zevon The National Rock and Roll Hall of Fame I wish I could be Matt Berninger
Warren Zevon (photo by Virginia Turbett), David Letterman (Letterman), and Matt Berninger (photo by Ben Kaye).
May 5, 2023 | 12:14pm ET

    David Letterman has made his love for Warren Zevon and The National very clear, declaring that both artists ought to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and that he wishes he “could be Matt Berninger.”

    Sitting down for a YouTube conversation with Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay — longtime colleagues from the Late Show days — the 70-year-old television icon shared some of his thoughts on the 2023 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, starting with his disappointment over the snubbing of Zevon.

    “Warren Zevon was on the ballot for the first time, and was not voted in,” he explained. “I will say that I’m disappointed. I’m not angry, because I would’ve been surprised had it gone the other way. I think to be angry would’ve been 30 years ago, when he should’ve been inducted.” Zevon currently sits at No. 2 on Consequence‘s list of the worst snubs in the history of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Then, after a mentioning of the band’s name, the conversation took a turn to The National. Clad in glasses, a beanie, and a big beard — looking and sounding more like a guy who would explain microdosing to you in between sets at a house show than a Kennedy Center honoree — Letterman expressed his admiration in full force.

    “I wish I could be Matt Berninger because there’s nobody cooler than Matt Berninger,” he said. “I love The National… They oughta be in the Hall of Fame.”

    But Letterman, like many of us, has mixed feelings about Rock Hall, echoing a sentiment many disillusioned fans feel towards the honor: “Warren can do without the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s next year — we’re so long overdue on Warren, but that’s fine. He’s above and beyond the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.” Watch Letterman’s full interview below.

    Advertisement

    At one point in the video, Letterman mentioned that he was gifted tickets to see The National on their ongoing tour in support of their new album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. If you’d like to join him, you can grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the hives announce new album the death of randy fitzsimmons bogus operandi stream

Song of the Week: The Hives Return With the Scorching "Bogus Operandi"

May 5, 2023

SQURL's Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch interview

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan Talk Sqürl's Debut Album, Collaborators, and Favorite Film Scores

May 5, 2023

Denzel Curry Covers Erykah Badu's "Didn't Cha Know": Stream

May 5, 2023

billy woods kenny segal maps new album stream elucid danny brown quelle chris

billy woods and Kenny Segal Go Road Tripping on New Album Maps: Stream

May 5, 2023

prince rogers nelson memorial highway paisley park celebration minnesota

Minnesota to Rename Highway in Honor of Prince

May 5, 2023

Boldy James 2023 tour dates us europe

Boldy James Announces First Tour Dates Since Car Accident

May 5, 2023

Blink-182 kick off reunion tour

Tom DeLonge Sings Matt Skiba Songs at Blink-182 Tour Kick Off

May 5, 2023

misterwives nosebleeds interview new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Letterman Gushes Over Warren Zevon and The National: "I Wish I Could Be Matt Berninger"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter