Fan Chant: DAWN Channels the “Power of Honesty” with “Dear My Light”: Interview

DAWN is ready for a bit of peace and quiet. The artist, who first established himself as a member of K-pop group Pentagon in 2016 before debuting as a soloist in 2019, has spent plenty of time in the spotlight over the years. DAWN has lived many different lives, in a sense, and most of them have been very public; now, after signing with AT AREA earlier in 2023, he’s ready to share his narrative in a new way.

The new era dawns, so to speak, with “Dear My Light,” a tender, vulnerable story floating over acoustic guitar. While the visuals around the song aren’t very gentle, the song certainly is — “I’m excited to share this feeling with all my fans,” DAWN tells Consequence over email. He explains that in addition to cultivating a circle of collaborators that help him tap into the authenticity he hopes to convey through music, he’s also felt inspired by moments of silence these days.

DAWN collaborated with producer duo GroovyRoom, singer-songwriter HA:TFELT, and producer Kwaca, among others, to bring this song to life. Watch the video for “Dear My Light” below, and read on for DAWN’s personal insights on constructing and sharing the track.

This is a very emotional and intimate song — how do you feel about entering this vulnerable space in your music?

I think I’ve always tried to be brave to become more vulnerable. I believe in the power of honesty, and I know that also translates into authenticity in artistry. I am realizing that I am now also in a great community where I can be freely emotional and intimate with my co-creators and friends. They also empower me to enter into this vulnerable space with no fear. I’m excited to share this feeling with all my fans and I hope to empower my fans the same way I was by my friends.

You have some amazing co-writers on this song. Tell me about the process of writing these lyrics and finding the melody to suit the mood of the track.

It started with my desire to talk about my own story. I shared my story and thoughts to my co-writers, and they all related to what I was going through at the time. We created music, and lyrics around this — and everything was a very collaborative, back-and-forth conversation. Our focus was the story, and telling it very honestly.

This is your first release of 2023! What feelings are you experiencing around the release?

I was a bit nervous prior to the release because it is a different approach from what I’ve been doing. Now I am thrilled to embark on this new journey. I’ve been following my fans’ comments and people’s reactions to “Dear My Light”. I am overwhelmed by so much love. It gives me strength to continue doing what I love to do and that’s so special.

What else are you excited about in the coming months?

My album. Maybe in summer? I have a couple songs that I love, and based on that I’m in the process of shaping them into an album.

What other goals do you have for this year?

Meeting my fans in person; whether that’s through shows or other opportunities, I want to show my music and performances to my fans in person and share that moment together.

The song is called “Dear My Light” — what are some songs you personally associate with the theme of light?

Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us.”

Is there anything you’ve been listening to a lot lately that you’d love to shout out?

SebastiAn’s “Doorman” (feat. Syd), and some Korean songs like Yoon Sang’s “한걸음 더” and “추억속의그대” from 황치훈.

What about general inspiration these days? What do you find yourself gravitating towards?

Silence, tranquility, and drive. I get inspired the most when I can have a calm and quiet space to myself where I can reflect on what goes around me at that moment or from the past. I’ve been enjoying a lot of ‘me’ time these days. Whether that’s me on my bike or car, I love to go for a drive and gather my thoughts into inspirations.