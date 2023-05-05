Dee Snider: “So I Hear I’m Transphobic. Really?”

Dee Snider was recently dropped as a performer at the upcoming San Francisco Pride Parade & Celebration after he showed support for a controversial statement made by KISS’ Paul Stanley about sex reassignment treatment for children. Now, the Twisted Sister frontman has issued a response, citing his long history of support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

After Stanley stated that “normalizing” sex reassignment for children has “turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” Snider chimed in, “You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive.”

While San Francisco Pride did acknowledge that “Dee has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights,” the organization pointed out that it was “heartbroken and angry” when the singer “expressed support for Kiss’s Paul Stanley’s transphobic statement.”

In a Facebook post on Friday (May 5th) titled, “So I Hear I’m Transphobic. Really?,” Snider stood by his support of Stanley’s statement on children and gender transition, while asserting that his position on that particular issue shouldn’t label him as “transphobic”:

“Why did the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade invite me, Dee Snider to be a Grand Marshal in their parade and sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ on the center stage at what could possibly be the most important LGBTQIA+ gathering in the organization’s long history. To quote Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle‘s senior political writer, ‘… Dee Snider [is] a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights…’

I have ALWAYS stood with the community and its important causes. I was honored to accept the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade’s invitation and I even gave my blessing for ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ to be used as this year’s battle cry [‘Queer Not Gonna Take It!’].

Is that transphobic?

I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic.’

So, my lifetime of supporting the Transgender community’s right to identify as they want and honoring whatever changes they may make in how they present themselves to the world isn’t enough? Why not?

I’ve recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation. I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives. I do not believe they are mentally developed enough.

Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein [director of psychology, neuropsychology and social work, and co-director of the Center for Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital] says, ‘…it is important for parents to remember that development varies across children, and that one age (such as age 7) is not the end of development, or a ‘deadline for developing reasoning skills.’ Cognitive development continues into adulthood, and as parents, it is our responsibility to continue to challenge and support our children.’

Well said. It’s just good parenting.

I am a proud moderate. I drive a Tesla and a Hummer. I have too many guns but strongly support intelligent gun control. I have four children yet fight for a woman’s right to choose. I am a motorcycle riding environmentalist. I am a heterosexual who proudly supports LBGTQIA+ rights. To me (and I believe to many of you) none of these things are mutually exclusive.

The Transgender community needs moderates who support their choices, even if we don’t agree with every one of their edicts. For some Transgender people (not all) to accuse supporters, like me, of transphobia is not a good look for their cause.

Don’t reject people who are willing to march, sing and stand with you just because we don’t perfectly see eye-to-eye. We are still your allies.

I, Dee Snider, will continue to support the Transgender community and their right to choose even if they reject me and moving forward, I am open to educating myself so I can be a better ally.

Sincerely, Dee Snider, your cisgender, crossdressing ally.”

Meanwhile, Stanley issued a follow-up statement of his own on Thursday (May 4th), attempting to clarify his initial comments. The KISS singer-guitarist stated, “While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not. Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery.”

Dee Snider’s aforementioned Facebook post can be seen below.