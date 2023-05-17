Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Def Leppard’s Phil Collen grabs some time with Kyle Meredith to talk about Drastic Symphonies, the band’s new collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra where they reimagine their classics and deep cuts with the backing of the famed orchestra.

The guitarist tells us about being inspired by The Who’s Quadrophenia, the leftover songs, and the possibility of a future concept album. He also discusses the influence of David Bowie, Mick Ronson, and T-Rex on last year’s Diamond Star Halo.

“We started celebrating our heroes,” he explains. “And before we knew it, we had this album. It was weird, because it kind of represented that thing without going out of our way. It just naturally progressed into this thing. And before we knew it, we had this celebration.”

Speaking of Bowie, Collen also drops the news that he’s resurrecting his tribute side project, Cybernauts, and will be recording new covers. He’ll be making a guest appearance on Ian Hunter’s upcoming second volume of Defiance, as well.

Collen goes on to reminisce about how they turned “Pour Some Sugar on Me” into a duet. For more about that iconic track, including how American strippers helped the song become a classic, check out Joe Elliott’s recent appearance on another CPN show, The Story Behind the Song.

Listen to Phil Collen of Def Leppard talk Drastic Symphonies and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.