Deftones Celebrate Self-Titled Album’s 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Vinyl and Merch

Deftones’ self-titled fourth album turns 20 years old this Friday (May 20th). To mark the occasion, the alt-metal band is issuing a limited-edition ruby red translucent vinyl version of the LP, along with other merch.

The 2003 album served as the follow-up to 2000’s platinum-certified White Pony, which was celebrated with a similar 20th anniversary merch capsule in 2020. While not quite as successful as White Pony, the eponymous album reached gold status on the strength of singles like “Minerva” and “Hexagram.”

Along with the vinyl, the self-titled 20th anniversary collection includes a CD, T-shirts, hoodies, a beer pong set, an incense pack, a mug, and more. All items, including the vinyl, can be ordered or pre-ordered via the band’s webstore.

Deftones recently played the massive one-day Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, where they co-headlined alongside System of a Down, Korn, and Incubus. See our recap and photo gallery here.

The band’s only other scheduled shows for this year thus far are at this weekend’s Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the following weekend’s Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Deftones are playing the Sunday bill at each of those festivals, with tickets available here.

See a close-up image of the limited-edition 20th anniversary self-titled vinyl below.