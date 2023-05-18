Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Deftones Celebrate Self-Titled Album’s 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Vinyl and Merch

The band's 2003 LP yielded such singles as "Minerva" and "Hexagram"

Advertisement
Deftones Self-Titled 20th Anniversary Vinyl and Merch
Deftones (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Self-Titled Album 20th Anniversary Vinyl (inset)
May 18, 2023 | 3:52pm ET

    Deftones’ self-titled fourth album turns 20 years old this Friday (May 20th). To mark the occasion, the alt-metal band is issuing a limited-edition ruby red translucent vinyl version of the LP, along with other merch.

    The 2003 album served as the follow-up to 2000’s platinum-certified White Pony, which was celebrated with a similar 20th anniversary merch capsule in 2020. While not quite as successful as White Pony, the eponymous album reached gold status on the strength of singles like “Minerva” and “Hexagram.”

    Along with the vinyl, the self-titled 20th anniversary collection includes a CD, T-shirts, hoodies, a beer pong set, an incense pack, a mug, and more. All items, including the vinyl, can be ordered or pre-ordered via the band’s webstore.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Deftones recently played the massive one-day Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, where they co-headlined alongside System of a Down, Korn, and Incubus. See our recap and photo gallery here.

    Sick New World recap and gallery
     Editor's Pick
    Sick New World Festival Rocked by System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and More: Recap and Photos

    The band’s only other scheduled shows for this year thus far are at this weekend’s Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the following weekend’s Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Deftones are playing the Sunday bill at each of those festivals, with tickets available here.

    See a close-up image of the limited-edition 20th anniversary self-titled vinyl below.

    Deftones Self-Titled 20th vinyl 1

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

metallica portsmouth mayor ceremony

UK Lord Mayor Walks in to Metallica's "Eye of the Beholder" at Inauguration Ceremony: Watch

May 18, 2023

static dress courtney just relax

Static Dress Sign to Roadrunner Records, Share New Version of "Courtney, just relax": Stream

May 18, 2023

iron maiden legacy of the beast among the living

Iron Maiden Enlist Anthrax for "Among the Living" Event in Legacy of the Beast Mobile Game

May 18, 2023

mutoid man new album 2023

Mutoid Man Announce First Album in Six Years, Share "Call of the Void": Stream

May 18, 2023

yob elaborations of carbon reissue

YOB Announce Reissue of Debut Album Elaborations of Carbon: Stream

May 17, 2023

lucifer a coffin has no silver lining

Lucifer Unveil New Song "A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)": Stream

May 17, 2023

megadeth settle lawsuit copyright artwork

Megadeth Settle Copyright Lawsuit Over Cover Art for Latest Album

May 16, 2023

Ghost Iron Maiden cover

Ghost Unveil Cover of Iron Maiden's "Phantom of the Opera": Stream

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deftones Celebrate Self-Titled Album's 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Vinyl and Merch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter