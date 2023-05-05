Denzel Curry Covers Erykah Badu’s “Didn’t Cha Know”: Stream

Denzel Curry is the latest artist to participate in Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. The rapper visited the eponymous studio to record a seven-song set comprising tracks from his recent album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, throwing in a cover of the 2000 Erykah Badu song “Didn’t Cha Know.”

It’s not often we hear Curry sing, but his vocals do “Didn’t Cha Know” justice, and the cover even features a guest appearance from a Badu collaborator, the R&B singer Bilal. The EP’s opening track is another cover, this one a rendition of Shogun’s “Lonely Man” (from the Japanese TV series Detective Story).

Elsewhere on the EP is a previously-unreleased track called “Endtroduction” that layers Curry’s distinctive, playfully-aggressive flow over a bold jazzy instrumental. The final four tracks are cuts from Melt My Eyez See Your Future: “Walkin’,” “Troubles,” “Angels,” and “X-Wing.” Stream Curry’s “Didn’t Cha Know” cover, as well as the rest of the Live at Electric Lady EP, below.

Curry gave Melt My Eyez See Your Future the deluxe edition treatment last September. Since then, he also lent a guest feature to Armani White for the breakout rapper’s single “GOATED.”

Live at Electric Lady EP Artwork:

Denzel Curry Live at Electric Lady EP Tracklist:

01. Lonely Man

02. Walkin’

03. Troubles

04. Angels

05. X-Wing

06. Didn’t Cha Know (feat. Bilal)

07. Endtroduction