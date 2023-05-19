Menu
Dethklok Unveil Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum: Stream

The Metalocalypse band's debut album has been expanded to 24 tracks and is available to stream right now

Dethklok
Dethklok, via Adult Swim
May 19, 2023 | 1:20pm ET

    It’s a good day for Dethklok fans, as an expanded edition of their 2007 debut LP, The Dethalbum, has just been released digitally. The 24-song collection is available to stream below.

    Dethklok are the animated band depicted in the Adult Swim series Metalocalypse. In real life, the music features Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small and legendary metal drummer Gene Hoglan, among others.

    The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) offers the chance for fans to stream the original 15-song LP, as well as nine rare tracks previously unavailable on digital platforms.

    It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Dethklok, as the band has a co-headlining North American tour with Japanese pop-metal act BABYMETAL set for late summer and early fall, with tickets available here.

    dethklok babymetal tour 2023
    Dethklok and BABYMETAL Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

    In addition, a full-length original film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, written and directed by Small, will arrive later this year, as will a companion soundtrack and a new studio LP, Dethalbum IV.

    Stream The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The Dethalbum Artwork:

    The Dethalbum - Expanded Edition - artwork

    The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Murmaider
    02. Go Into the Water
    03. Awaken
    04. Bloodrocuted
    05. Go Forth and Die
    06. Fansong
    07. Better Metal Snake
    08. The Lost Vikings
    09. Thunderhorse
    10. Briefcase Full of Guts
    11. Birthday Dethday
    12. Hatredcopter
    13. Castratikron
    14. Face Fisted
    15. Detharmonic
    16. Deththeme
    17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle
    18. Blood Ocean
    19. Murdertrain a Comin’
    20. Pickles Intro
    21. Kill You
    22. Hatredy
    23. Dethklok Gets in Tune
    24. Go Into the Water (Gulf of Danzig Remix)

