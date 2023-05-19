It’s a good day for Dethklok fans, as an expanded edition of their 2007 debut LP, The Dethalbum, has just been released digitally. The 24-song collection is available to stream below.
Dethklok are the animated band depicted in the Adult Swim series Metalocalypse. In real life, the music features Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small and legendary metal drummer Gene Hoglan, among others.
The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) offers the chance for fans to stream the original 15-song LP, as well as nine rare tracks previously unavailable on digital platforms.
It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Dethklok, as the band has a co-headlining North American tour with Japanese pop-metal act BABYMETAL set for late summer and early fall, with tickets available here.
In addition, a full-length original film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, written and directed by Small, will arrive later this year, as will a companion soundtrack and a new studio LP, Dethalbum IV.
Stream The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The Dethalbum Artwork:
The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:
01. Murmaider
02. Go Into the Water
03. Awaken
04. Bloodrocuted
05. Go Forth and Die
06. Fansong
07. Better Metal Snake
08. The Lost Vikings
09. Thunderhorse
10. Briefcase Full of Guts
11. Birthday Dethday
12. Hatredcopter
13. Castratikron
14. Face Fisted
15. Detharmonic
16. Deththeme
17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle
18. Blood Ocean
19. Murdertrain a Comin’
20. Pickles Intro
21. Kill You
22. Hatredy
23. Dethklok Gets in Tune
24. Go Into the Water (Gulf of Danzig Remix)