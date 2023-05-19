It’s a good day for Dethklok fans, as an expanded edition of their 2007 debut LP, The Dethalbum, has just been released digitally. The 24-song collection is available to stream below.

Dethklok are the animated band depicted in the Adult Swim series Metalocalypse. In real life, the music features Metalocalypse co-creator Brendon Small and legendary metal drummer Gene Hoglan, among others.

The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) offers the chance for fans to stream the original 15-song LP, as well as nine rare tracks previously unavailable on digital platforms.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Dethklok, as the band has a co-headlining North American tour with Japanese pop-metal act BABYMETAL set for late summer and early fall, with tickets available here.

In addition, a full-length original film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, written and directed by Small, will arrive later this year, as will a companion soundtrack and a new studio LP, Dethalbum IV.

Stream The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Dethalbum Artwork:

The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

01. Murmaider

02. Go Into the Water

03. Awaken

04. Bloodrocuted

05. Go Forth and Die

06. Fansong

07. Better Metal Snake

08. The Lost Vikings

09. Thunderhorse

10. Briefcase Full of Guts

11. Birthday Dethday

12. Hatredcopter

13. Castratikron

14. Face Fisted

15. Detharmonic

16. Deththeme

17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle

18. Blood Ocean

19. Murdertrain a Comin’

20. Pickles Intro

21. Kill You

22. Hatredy

23. Dethklok Gets in Tune

24. Go Into the Water (Gulf of Danzig Remix)