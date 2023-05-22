Dinosaur Jr. Announce Where You Been 30th Anniversary Residencies

Dinosaur Jr. have announced they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Where You Been, with a pair of residencies in London and Brooklyn.

After playing four shows at London’s The Garage from November 12th through 15th, Dinosaur Jr. will descend on Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn for a seven-night run from December 1st through 8th. See the band’s full tour schedule below.

Tickets for the Brooklyn dates go on sale Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via AXS. UK tickets will be available the following day via Ticketmaster.

Beginning July 21st, Dinosaur Jr. will head out on a previously announced joint tour with Clutch and Red Fang that runs through August 5th. The group’s last album, Sweep It into Space, arrived back in April 2021.

Dinosaur Jr. 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – McGill, NV @ Shellraiser Festival

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

07/27 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre ^

07/28 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ^

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius ^

07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

08/02 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

08/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^

08/04 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

08/05 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium ^

08/27 – Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/16 – Wyndham, NY @ Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Memphis Music Festival

11/12 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/13 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/14 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/15 – London, UK @ The Garage

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

^ = w/ special guests Clutch and Red Fang