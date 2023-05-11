Disney+ to Incorporate Hulu Content Into “One-App Experience” Later This Year

Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will soon be able to watch more content within the Disney+ app rather than switching between platorms. As Variety reports, the “one-app experience” will launch later in 2023.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the move marked a “logical progression” for the company, which owns a majority stake of Hulu (Comcast holds a minority stake). The House of Mouse already offers a discounted Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $9.99 a month, but subscribers currently have to watch both services’ content on separate apps. It also offers Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month (with ads) and $19.99 a month (without ads). The companies will still offer standalone packages for each streaming service.

Disney fans may need to hold their breath before getting excited over the streamlined approach. According to Deadline, the company intends to remove some of its content from its premium service and take an impairment charge in the range of $1.5 to $1.8 billion. The streamer also plans to produce lower volumes of content. CFO Christine McCarthy announced the plan as part of Disney’s cost reduction strategy, but did not specify which titles could be leaving Disney+.

That cost-cutting may explain another change Iger announced: the price of Disney+ as a standalone service will increase. Currently, its ad-supported tier goes for $7.99 a month, while the ad-free package runs for $10.99 a month. Iger did not offer an estimate of new prices.