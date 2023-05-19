Disney will remove select series, movies, and specials from Disney+ and Hulu, The decision was initially announced on May 10th during a Disney earnings call, and the list of impacted titles has now been revealed. Among there are the recently released Willow sequel series, Y: The Last Man, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series Pistol, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said during the call.

Other titles in the purge include the Turner & Hooch reboot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Hot Zone, Maggie, and more. Check out the full list below.

Disney isn’t the first media entity to make a move like this — HBO Max removed a number of titles last winter, and AMC and Showtime are reportedly following suit. The move is reportedly a cost-cutting measure for Disney, which lost $400 million from streaming last quarter. Along with the content purge, Disney plans to soon combine Disney+’s and Hulu’s libraries into one platform, and increase monthly subscription prices.

Some of the titles will be missed. In Consequence’s review of Willow, Liz Shannon Miller celebrated the show’s ability to “enjoy itself,” writing that “that brightness is just what it needs, to stand out in this crowded grey genre.” Other titles, though, might seem a bit more appropriate for the purge… in his review for Consequence, Josh Spiegel described The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as unwatchable, and gave Big Shot the distinction of being “slightly enjoyable.” Either way, the titles are on their way out — read the full list below.

Disney+ Titles:

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Hulu Titles:

The Premise

Love in the Time of Corona

Everything’s Trash

Best in Snow

Best in Dough

Maggie

Dollface

The Quest

The Hot Zone

Y: The Last Man

Pistol

Little Demon