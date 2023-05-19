Menu
Disney Purging a Bevy of Series and Movies from Disney+ and Hulu

Willow, Y: The Last Man, and Danny Boyle's Pistol are among the titles being purged

Willow Review Disney Plus
Willow (Disney+)
May 19, 2023 | 8:53am ET

    Disney will remove select series, movies, and specials from Disney+ and Hulu, The decision was initially announced on May 10th during a Disney earnings call, and the list of impacted titles has now been revealed. Among there are the recently released Willow sequel series, Y: The Last Man, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series Pistol, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

    “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said during the call.

    Other titles in the purge include the Turner & Hooch reboot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Hot Zone, Maggie, and more. Check out the full list below.

    Disney isn’t the first media entity to make a move like this — HBO Max removed a number of titles last winter, and AMC and Showtime are reportedly following suit. The move is reportedly a cost-cutting measure for Disney, which lost $400 million from streaming last quarter. Along with the content purge, Disney plans to soon combine Disney+’s and Hulu’s libraries into one platform, and increase monthly subscription prices.

    Some of the titles will be missed. In Consequence’s review of Willow, Liz Shannon Miller celebrated the show’s ability to “enjoy itself,” writing that “that brightness is just what it needs, to stand out in this crowded grey genre.” Other titles, though, might seem a bit more appropriate for the purge… in his review for Consequence, Josh Spiegel described The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as unwatchable, and gave Big Shot the distinction of being “slightly enjoyable.” Either way, the titles are on their way out — read the full list below.

    Disney+ Titles:
    Big Shot
    Turner & Hooch
    The Mysterious Benedict Society
    The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
    Willow
    The Making Of Willow
    Diary of a Future President
    Just Beyond
    The World According to Jeff Goldblum
    Marvel’s Project Hero
    Marvel’s MPower
    Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
    Rosaline
    Cheaper by the Dozen
    The One and Only Ivan
    Stargirl
    Encore!
    A Spark Story
    Black Beauty
    Clouds
    Weird but True!
    Timmy Failure
    Be Our Chef
    Magic Camp
    Howard
    Earth to Ned
    Foodtastic
    Stuntman
    Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
    Wolfgang
    It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

    Hulu Titles:
    The Premise
    Love in the Time of Corona
    Everything’s Trash
    Best in Snow
    Best in Dough
    Maggie
    Dollface
    The Quest
    The Hot Zone
    Y: The Last Man
    Pistol
    Little Demon

