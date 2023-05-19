Disney will remove select series, movies, and specials from Disney+ and Hulu, The decision was initially announced on May 10th during a Disney earnings call, and the list of impacted titles has now been revealed. Among there are the recently released Willow sequel series, Y: The Last Man, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series Pistol, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said during the call.
Other titles in the purge include the Turner & Hooch reboot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Hot Zone, Maggie, and more. Check out the full list below.
Disney isn’t the first media entity to make a move like this — HBO Max removed a number of titles last winter, and AMC and Showtime are reportedly following suit. The move is reportedly a cost-cutting measure for Disney, which lost $400 million from streaming last quarter. Along with the content purge, Disney plans to soon combine Disney+’s and Hulu’s libraries into one platform, and increase monthly subscription prices.
Some of the titles will be missed. In Consequence’s review of Willow, Liz Shannon Miller celebrated the show’s ability to “enjoy itself,” writing that “that brightness is just what it needs, to stand out in this crowded grey genre.” Other titles, though, might seem a bit more appropriate for the purge… in his review for Consequence, Josh Spiegel described The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as unwatchable, and gave Big Shot the distinction of being “slightly enjoyable.” Either way, the titles are on their way out — read the full list below.
Disney+ Titles:
Big Shot
Turner & Hooch
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Willow
The Making Of Willow
Diary of a Future President
Just Beyond
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Marvel’s Project Hero
Marvel’s MPower
Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Rosaline
Cheaper by the Dozen
The One and Only Ivan
Stargirl
Encore!
A Spark Story
Black Beauty
Clouds
Weird but True!
Timmy Failure
Be Our Chef
Magic Camp
Howard
Earth to Ned
Foodtastic
Stuntman
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Wolfgang
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
Hulu Titles:
The Premise
Love in the Time of Corona
Everything’s Trash
Best in Snow
Best in Dough
Maggie
Dollface
The Quest
The Hot Zone
Y: The Last Man
Pistol
Little Demon