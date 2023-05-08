Disturbed’s David Draiman Tries Tinder Post-Divorce, Calls It an “Absolute Shitshow”

Disturbed singer David Draiman revealed last week that he was using Tinder following his recent divorce from Lena Yada. Apparently, the metal frontman was no fan of the dating app, promptly deleting it and calling it an “absolute shitshow.”

On Friday (May 5th), a fan attempted to warn Draiman of a fake Tinder account, tweeting, “Lol dude you see this?! I’m tagging you bc I believe it’s fake @davidmdraiman.” Surprisingly, the rock vocalist admitted it was actually authentic, responding, “Not fake lol. It’s me … You’d be surprised. It’s hard for a guy like me to meet the right woman. I’ll tell you, it’s been weird so far. Lots of scammers. Trying to figure out how to navigate this new terrain.”

Well, apparently, Tinder didn’t solve those issues. On Monday morning (May 8th), Draiman tweeted, “Holy fucking dumpster fire Batman, @Tinder was an absolute shitshow. Scammers, grifters, fakes and phonies abound. What a colossal fucking nightmare. Deleted it. Dear lord.”

Last month, the singer opened up about his divorce during an appearance on Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With … podcast. While speaking about the song “Don’t Tell Me” from Disturbed’s latest album, Divisive, Draiman explained, “When I wrote the song, I didn’t realize how prophetic it was going to be. It ended up becoming not just about [guitarist] Dan [Donegan]’s divorce, unfortunately. It wasn’t exactly the same situation, but I definitely have added reverence for the song and it has added meaning and power to me, especially now.”

Draiman has little time to sit around and fret about the pitfalls of Tinder. He’s currently out on the road with Disturbed, finishing up a brief spring North American outing consisting of mostly Canadian dates. Following a run of European festival dates in June, the band will launch a full summer US tour on July 11th in Denver, with tickets available here.

Listen to David Draiman discuss his divorce on Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With … podcast, and see his Tweet detailing his Tinder experience, below.

