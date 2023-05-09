The Tracklist for Dolly Parton’s Rock Album is a Sight to Behold

Upon her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, Dolly Parton announced her intention to record a rock album. “If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it,” she said at the time.

Parton has spent the last year making good on that promise by enlisting some of the biggest names in music to join her in recording a mix of rock ‘n’ roll originals and covers. The end result, aptly titled Rockstar, will arrive on November 17th via her own Butterfly Records in conjunction with Big Machine Label Group.

When Dolly calls, everyone answer. Just look at the massive 30-song tracklist for Rockstar: there’s literally a Beatles reunion! Steve Perry sings a Journey song! Lizzo plays jazz flute on “Stairway to Heaven”!

Among the notable covers, Sting accompanies Parton on The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” P!NK and Brandi Carlile participate in a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Miley Cyrus joins her godmother on “Wrecking Ball,” and Debbie Harry shows up on “Heart Of Glass.”

There are also nine original songs, including a collaboration with Steve Nicks called “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You,” “I Dreamed About Elvis” featuring Ronnie McDowell, and the Richie Sambora-assisted title track. “World on Fire,” the lead single, is set to arrive on May 11th.

Rockstar closes with two gigantic collaborations: Surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood, join Parton for a cover of “Let It Be.” And there’s a cover of “Free Bird” featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington (who passed away in March) and Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

Rockstar will be available as a 4xLP or 2xCD set, as well as digitally. Pre-orders are now ongoing. Check out the full tracklist and variant album covers below.

On Thursday, Parton will co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks.

Rockstar Tracklist:

01. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

02. World on Fire

03. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

04. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

05. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

06. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

07. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

08. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

09. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)