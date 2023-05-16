Menu
Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with The Interrupters

The month-long run will also feature opening act Jesse Ahern

Dropkick Murphys fall 2023 tour
Dropkick Murphys, photo by Amy Harris
May 16, 2023 | 10:45am ET

    Dropkick Murphys have announced a Fall 2023 US tour, featuring support from The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

    While Dropkick Murphys’ recent releases have been a pair of acoustic albums featuring the lyrics of folk legend Woody Guthrie, the punk veterans will be going fully electric on this tour. The outing kicks off September 27th in Bangor, Maine, and runs through an October 29th gig in Huntington, West Virginia.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (May 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, while general sales start on Friday (May 19th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Dropkick Murphys released This Machine Still Kills Fascists last year and and Okemah Rising this past Friday (May 12th). As mentioned, both LPs feature acoustic songs based on the words of Woody Guthrie.

    Ska-punk act The Interrupters are touring in support of last year’s In the Wild album, while frequent Dropkick Murphys tourmate Jesse Ahern is set to unveil the LP Roots Rock Rebel on September 15th.

    See the dates for Dropkick Murphys’ fall tour below, and pick up tickets here.

    Dropkick Murphys 2023 Tour Dates with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern:
    09/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    09/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    09/29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    09/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena @ Oncenter
    10/01 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    10/03 – North Little Rock, AR @ The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena
    10/04 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE
    10/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro
    10/06 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
    10/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
    10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
    10/11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
    10/12 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena
    10/13 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center
    10/14 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
    10/15 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Grand Hall
    10/17 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
    10/18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
    10/19 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    10/20 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Center
    10/21 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
    10/22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
    10/24 – Buffalo, NY @ RiverWorks
    10/26 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena
    10/27 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
    10/28 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    10/29 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

