Dropkick Murphys have announced a Fall 2023 US tour, featuring support from The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

While Dropkick Murphys’ recent releases have been a pair of acoustic albums featuring the lyrics of folk legend Woody Guthrie, the punk veterans will be going fully electric on this tour. The outing kicks off September 27th in Bangor, Maine, and runs through an October 29th gig in Huntington, West Virginia.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (May 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, while general sales start on Friday (May 19th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Dropkick Murphys released This Machine Still Kills Fascists last year and and Okemah Rising this past Friday (May 12th). As mentioned, both LPs feature acoustic songs based on the words of Woody Guthrie.

Ska-punk act The Interrupters are touring in support of last year’s In the Wild album, while frequent Dropkick Murphys tourmate Jesse Ahern is set to unveil the LP Roots Rock Rebel on September 15th.

See the dates for Dropkick Murphys’ fall tour below, and pick up tickets here.

Dropkick Murphys 2023 Tour Dates with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern:

09/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

09/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena @ Oncenter

10/01 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

10/03 – North Little Rock, AR @ The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/04 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

10/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

10/06 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

10/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

10/11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

10/12 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena

10/13 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

10/14 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

10/15 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Grand Hall

10/17 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

10/18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

10/19 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

10/20 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Center

10/21 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

10/22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

10/24 – Buffalo, NY @ RiverWorks

10/26 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

10/27 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

10/28 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10/29 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena