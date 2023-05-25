Dua Lipa Shares “Dance the Night” from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Dua Lipa has shared “Dance the Night,” her new song off the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie. Give it a listen below.

As you might expect, “Dance the Night” is a shimmering disco number. “I stay on the beat, you can count on me/ I ain’t missing no steps,” the artist sings, as classic strings and funky bass soar. The track immediately clocks as the instrumental from the film’s newly released trailer, so you know it’s going to play a big part in the movie of the summer. Even its music video fits into the Barbie World, with Lipa dancing on top of a feathery high heel and Gerwig herself making a cameo at the end.

Dua Lipa joins the likes of Lizzo, HAIM, Charli XCX, and Tame Impala in performing on the Barbie soundtrack, which drops on July 21st, the same day as the movie. Gosling will also sing a song fittingly called “I’m Just Ken” for the project, though, sadly, it’s likely not a Dead Man’s Bones reunion.

Recently, Lipa turned heads in a Chanel gown during the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala. She also co-wrote the song “Borderline” with Tove Lo, which was released earlier this year.