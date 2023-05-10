Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has unveiled a new solo single titled “This Is the Song,” addressing his longterm battle with panic disorder. The track has been released as part of a three-song EP in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month.

In the acoustic song, the veteran rocker sings, “This is the song that’s gonna save my life/ As I scrape for sanity/ Tried Lexipro and what else I don’t know/ But still they can’t agree.”

A message from McKagan posted on his official website reads, in part:

“Just after 2019, of course, COVID hit, and we all hunkered down and watched as our world as we knew it changed in myriad ways.

Mental health for all of us became more serious, as being cooped up and somewhat freaked out affected everyone. I have dealt with a certain variety of panic disorder since the age of sixteen, and in these recent years, my panic disorder has morphed and twisted and brought along some darkness that seems to appear out of absolutely nowhere. It can be terrifying.

‘This Is the Song’ was written in the middle of a panic attack. I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight, and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole. For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed. To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: YOU ARE NOT ALONE!”

This Is the Song is also the name of the three-song EP, which includes the additional tracks “Pass You By” and “It Can’t Come Too Soon.” The EP follows the release of McKagan’s 2019 solo album, Tenderness.

Fans can catch McKagan on tour with Guns N’ Roses this year. Following a UK/European run in June and July, the band will embark on a North American outing in early August. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available here.

The music video for “This Is the Song” and the entire EP can be streamed via the players below, followed by Heavy Consequence’s video compilation of rock artists discussing mental health in the music industry.

Editor’s Note: Also check out our podcast Going There with Dr. Mike, where musicians speak candidly about their mental health.