Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dune 2 Trailer is the Spice World Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For: Watch

Denis Villeneuve's sequel comes out this November

Advertisement
Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2
Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2 (Warner Bros.)
May 3, 2023 | 12:04pm ET

    Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is here to spice up your week with its first official trailer.

    Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively, from the first iteration of Villeneuve’s Dune series. Previously-announced new additions include Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, Florence Pugh as the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler, who may finally shed the Elvis accent to portray the heir to House Harkonnen.

    Picking up where the 2021 film left off, Part Two finds Atreides learning more about the people and creatures of Arrakis — especially the worms. The trailer shows the moment — a key plot point in both the Frank Herbert novel and every prior adaptation — that the young man saddles up on one of Arrakis’ great beasts, impressing the local Fremen people and offering further clues about his destiny.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem help round out the Dune: Part Two cast. Composer Hans Zimmer has also returned to score the film, which landed Part One a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Dune: Part Two rides into theaters on a sandworm beginning November 3rd, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

    Villeneuve seems keen on making a third installment of the Dune film franchise, which would be based on author Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah. HBO Max is also cooking up a prequel series. In the meantime, you can revisit our review of 2021’s Dune.

     

Latest Stories

jamie foxx hospitalized pray medical complication emergency actor film tv music news

Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized Weeks After "Medical Complication," Friends Urge "Pray for Jamie"

May 3, 2023

writers-strike

Writers Strike 2023 Explained: Why the WGA Is Battling With Hollywood Studios

May 2, 2023

nicolas cage the who colbert questionert late show film tv news music watch

Nicolas Cage Recalls Being a Who Superfan During His Colbert Questionert: Watch

May 2, 2023

Saturday Night Live Season 1

Saturday Night Live Origin Movie in the Works from Jason Reitman

May 2, 2023

keanu reeves dogstar grunge band reunion new music

Keanu Reeves' Grunge Band Teases First New Music in More Than 20 Years

May 1, 2023

pedro pascal gladiator sequel ridley scott

Pedro Pascal Joins Cast of Gladiator Sequel

May 1, 2023

michael j fox parkinsons getting tougher

Michael J. Fox Says Parkinson's Is "Banging on the Door": "It's Getting Tougher"

April 29, 2023

donna summer documentary hbo love to love you trailer watch

HBO Unveils Trailer for Donna Summer Documentary Love to Love You: Watch

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dune 2 Trailer is the Spice World Sequel We’ve Been Waiting For: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter