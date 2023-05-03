Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is here to spice up your week with its first official trailer.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively, from the first iteration of Villeneuve’s Dune series. Previously-announced new additions include Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, Florence Pugh as the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler, who may finally shed the Elvis accent to portray the heir to House Harkonnen.

Picking up where the 2021 film left off, Part Two finds Atreides learning more about the people and creatures of Arrakis — especially the worms. The trailer shows the moment — a key plot point in both the Frank Herbert novel and every prior adaptation — that the young man saddles up on one of Arrakis’ great beasts, impressing the local Fremen people and offering further clues about his destiny.

Advertisement

Related Video

Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem help round out the Dune: Part Two cast. Composer Hans Zimmer has also returned to score the film, which landed Part One a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Dune: Part Two rides into theaters on a sandworm beginning November 3rd, 2023. Watch the trailer below.

Villeneuve seems keen on making a third installment of the Dune film franchise, which would be based on author Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah. HBO Max is also cooking up a prequel series. In the meantime, you can revisit our review of 2021’s Dune.